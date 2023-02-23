news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – “The plate of the Umberto Lenzini Park, the president of the first historic Lazio championship, daubed with the yellow and red colors is a serious offense, which does not belong to healthy supporters. One that is based on honor , ideals and love for football. Regardless of which team you support.” This was stated by the Capitoline councilor for Sport Alessandro Onorato.



“A cowardly gesture, which offends the man, the club and all the fans – he adds – In concert with the mayor Gualtieri we have given a mandate to the Ama to immediately restore the right decorum to the plate, in the hope that such acts of vandalism will not repeat themselves again also thanks to the commitment of the community of the Val Cannuta district, which yesterday participated with enthusiasm, warmth and affection at the naming ceremony”.



(ANSA).

