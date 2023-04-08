news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 08 – “The aspect I liked the most is represented by the points: in all sports the only thing that matters is winning, I’m happy to have beaten Toro because it was difficult”: the Roma coach, José Mourinho comments on the 1-0 away win against the grenade. “It’s a result that doesn’t leave you alone, with a 5-0 I would have had less tachycardia and less gray hair – jokes the Special One – but I’m satisfied for scoring without conceding with my team, which turned out to be organized and focused “. The Giallorossi have risen to third place in the standings, “But are you sure Juve isn’t already at 59? We are in Italy…” he replies to Dazn’s microphones.



At the press conference there was room for a long-distance curtain with Cassano: “He enjoys the criticisms, but I don’t care – the Portuguese replied – also because you all know what I won, while he is only remembered in Madrid for the jacket at the moment of the presentation and Inter didn’t even win the cup of Lombardia”.



Ivan Juric comes to terms with the limits of his Toro: “The ranking reflects our value – the bitter reflection with his team that slipped to eleventh place – and when the level of the opponents rises, we are in clear difficulty: we have given away a penalty in a trivial way”. The grenades created little: “We can’t make ourselves dangerous from inactive ball, it’s our fault – explains the Croatian – because we score few goals and concede too many: it’s a great shame, because so many points are won in this way”. It was an opportunity to review Belotti as an ex: “He could have given more as a player because he wasn’t in condition, but as a boy he left a good impression on me – the memory of Gallo, insulted by his old Granata fans – and at the In the beginning we greeted each other with the love we feel for each other”. (HANDLE).

