Rostock almost saved after victory: No glimmer of hope in Sandhausen

Status: 05/15/2023 00:01

SV Sandhausen lost 2-1 to Hansa Rostock on Friday evening (May 12th, 2023) at the start of the 32nd matchday in the 2nd Bundesliga.

With two games to go, the SVS remains at 28 points. A direct rescue is no longer possible. The guests from Rostock created a reassuring cushion on the relegation zone with the victory and now 37 points.

Fröling and Pröger shock Sandhausen

Nils Fröling gave the guests from Rostock the lead after a solo run (17th minute). In front of 7,013 spectators, Hansa initially kept the hosts at bay with a secure defense. Sandhausen seemed unsettled. Kai Pröger increased from the penalty spot before the break (37′) after the player from Rostock had been knocked down in the penalty area by Sandhausen’s Arne Sicker.

The bottom of the table made the surprising connection after the restart, Janik Bachmann (54th) scored with a header. Twelve minutes later, Sandhausen celebrated the alleged equalizer after Abu-Bekir El-Zein’s goal, which was conceded again because of a previous handball by Kemal Ademi.

Sandhausen as a guest in Heidenheim

At the bottom from Sandhausen, the rest of the program gives little reason for hope: On the last two matchdays, the Sandhausener meet the promotion candidates Heidenheim and HSV.

On the 33rd matchday, the SVS is initially challenged at 1. FC Heidenheim (Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 1 p.m.). One day later, Rostock will be visiting Nuremberg (1:30 p.m.).