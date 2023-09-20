Rubén de la Barrera appointed as new coach for El Salvador’s national team

Spanish Coach Rubén de la Barrera Named New Head Coach of El Salvador National Football Team

The El Salvador Football Federation wasted no time in announcing the replacement for former head coach Hugo Pérez. On Tuesday, September 19, it was revealed that Spanish coach Rubén de la Barrera would take over the reins of the national team, known as the ‘Selecta’.

The announcement was made through the team’s official social media account, accompanied by a video showcasing De la Barrera alongside esteemed coaches such as Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane, and Xavi Hernández. The Salvadoran national team expressed their excitement about the arrival of the talented Spanish coach and hoped for a successful and thrilling journey under his guidance.

The decision to bring in De la Barrera came shortly after El Salvador’s defeat against Trinidad and Tobago in the Concacaf Nations League, which almost dashed their hopes of progressing to the next stage of the competition and securing a spot in the upcoming Copa América.

Rubén de la Barrera, at the age of 38, has already made a name for himself in the coaching world. He retired as a footballer early in his career, after playing for Ural, Orillamar, and Victoria CF – all teams based in La Coruña. One of his notable accomplishments was leading Albacete to promotion to the Second Division of Spain after defeating Deportivo La Coruña, the last team he coached in his home country.

Unless the El Salvador Football Federation confirms an international friendly match prior to the Concacaf Nations League, De la Barrera’s debut as head coach will occur on October 13, when they face off against Martinique.

Fans and supporters of El Salvador’s national team are eagerly anticipating the start of the new era under Rubén de la Barrera’s leadership, hoping for improved outcomes and a more successful journey ahead.

