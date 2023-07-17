Rudi García Eyes Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano as Napoli Manager

provide the content for a news article using this content

After the Serie A title the previous season, Luciano Spalletti ceased to be Napoli’s manager; Rudi García was the candidate to fill the vacant position on the bench. After his appointment, the French coach declared that he will look for Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, the club’s Mexican soccer player.

In the previous week, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano reported to Napoli’s preseason: the Mexican attacker joined Rudi García’s squad for the next campaign, where the Naples team will seek the two-time championship in the first division of Mexican soccer .

Rudi García’s words about Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano

“(Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano) He is under contract, about to expire and it is logical that the club analyze it. I would like to keep everyone. I will talk to each one to see what they want. Maybe they want to leave or stay. I want to keep them ”, were the words of Rudi García, Napoli coach, for , an Italian newspaper dedicated to the world of sports.

According to various reports, the main reasons why Napoli would seek the departure of Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano is because of his high salary: in relation to what was published by the SalarySport site, the Mexican soccer player is the third highest paid soccer player on the squad. with an income of more than 5 million euros per season.

What is Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano worth?

According to the Transfermarkt site, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano is worth 25 million euros; Throughout his professional career, the highest figure that the Mexican attacker has reached has been 45 million euros, a figure that Napoli paid to PSV Eindhoven in August 2019 to acquire it.

Teams interested in Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano

With the rumors of his possible departure from Napoli, various teams have shown interest in the 27-year-old Mexican attacker; Among these are clubs from Saudi Arabia, which would offer a million-dollar contract to the youth squad from Pachuca, in addition to the interest that Chivas would have shown in bringing him back to the BBVA MX League.

