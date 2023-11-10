Rueda Excludes Romell Quioto from Honduras Squad: Possible Replacements Identified

In a surprising decision, Honduras national team coach Fabian Coito has left out star forward Romell Quioto from the squad for the upcoming matches against Mexico in the Nations League. The reason for Quioto’s omission has not been officially disclosed, but rumors suggest that it may be related to disciplinary issues or a disagreement with the coaching staff.

Quioto’s absence will be a blow to the Honduran team, as he is a key player known for his speed, skill, and goal-scoring ability. However, Coach Coito has indicated that he has faith in his squad and has already identified potential replacements for Quioto.

One player who could potentially fill the void left by Quioto is Alberth Elis, who has also been in top form for his club team in Major League Soccer. Another option for Coito could be Anthony Lozano, who has been a consistent performer for the national team in recent years.

Despite Quioto’s absence, Honduras will be eager to put in a strong performance against Mexico in the upcoming matches. The team will also be looking to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Nations League, making these upcoming games crucial for their campaign.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final squad and will be hoping that the replacements for Quioto can step up to the challenge and help the team secure positive results against Mexico.

