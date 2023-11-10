Diabetes Cases Workshop: A Valuable Educational Opportunity for Healthcare Professionals

Industry Leading Specialists to Discuss Advances in Diabetes Treatment at Diabetes Cases Workshop

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

November 10, 2023

The Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED) is pleased to announce its next educational event: Diabetes Cases Workshop, which will take place on November 11. This workshop will feature the participation of leading specialists in the field of endocrinology.

Multidisciplinary team in endocrinology

Among the experts who will participate in the workshop are Dr. Leticia Hernández, Endocrinologist and president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology, Dr. Renil Rodríguez, specialist in diabetes and metabolism, Dr. Alex González, endocrinologist.

Also, Dr. Zahira Lugo, obesity specialist, Dr. Marielba Agosto, expert in endocrinology, Dr. Myriam Allende, respected endocrinologist, Dr. José García Mateo, endocrinologist and incoming president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology, and Dr. Yanira Pagán, pediatric endocrinologist.

Wide variety of topics

During the event, these specialists will address a variety of topics related to diabetesincluding the differentiation of types of diabetesprevention strategies, both insulin and non-insulin medical therapies, the role of technology in health care diabetesand the management of complex clinical situations, such as patients with diabetes and heart disease, as well as hyperglycemic emergencies.

This educational event offers a valuable opportunity for healthcare professionals interested in expanding their understanding of the challenges and advances in the treatment of diabetes. The speakers will significantly enrich clinical knowledge and skills in the field of endocrinology.

The Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology is pleased to cordially invite all interested parties to participate in this exclusive event, which will be presented through the Revista Medicina y Salud Pública. In this educational meeting, collaboration and the exchange of knowledge will be encouraged, these being the fundamental pillars.