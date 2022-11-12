“Wide post”: shave the pole just enough to miss Donaldson’s transformation at the end of time with the oval lost in the Fiesole curve, miss the overtaking of Italy chased for 80 ‘and make the 20,313 fans of the Franks. Australia ko 28-27, for the first time in 46 years of confrontation, one of the three powers never beaten until yesterday (All Blacks and England the others), the confirmation of Florence as the theater of the big killers after the 2016 exploit on South Africa.

For Lamaro’s group it is the turning point one year after the debut of his captaincy with Crowley, coach of the national team, wet from a sad defeat with the Pumas. Italy hits the second consecutive victory in the Autumn Series (fifth in the last six games) and it had never happened against two teams ahead in the ranking, especially with the “kangaroos” in sixth place, you are ahead of us.

Dave Rennie coach of Australia does not mask his disappointment, but the bet to try an experimental XV against his owners necessary on a streak of 5 commitments in a month has not paid off. After winning by one point over Scotland and losing by one to France, he repeats the defeat.

Despite this, while chasing, the Wallabies scored 4 tries, recovering in the final in the 79th minute against the three blues, Donaldson’s inexperience did not close the business. «I didn’t look at the footballer» confesses Lamaro «I thought ‘please make a mistake’ then I turned around and started to climb while he placed to make opposition».

Then only screams of joy for a deserved victory in which the Azzurri have built in defense and then attacking all together as we have not seen for years, a jazz interplay could be said between the action of the pack to serve the backs. Department this author of the goals: two of Capuozzo that excites the public like few, after the premiere of Bruno.

The match had three acts: the start as with Samoa played in defense. Australia snubs a place with Lolesio (yesterday in place of Foley) for an easy 3-3 and aims for the touch. In development it is rejected and then becomes concrete again.

The game breaks the balance of the kicks in the 15 ‘thanks to the yellow to the median Jake Gordon who, to prevent Allan’s sprint to chase the ball kicked low by Ioane, does not find better than to give him a shoulder. Obstruction without ball: Referee Pickerill sends him out for 10 minutes. And with the supernumerary Italy packs two goals of rare beauty for a partial 14-0. The first: Allan’s penaltouche for the right to throw at 5 meters from the goal, Niccolò Cannone collects two hands, from the ruck Varney opens for Lamaro, siege on the goal line and ball out where Varney throws wide for Bruno and the right wing finds the right space on the flag while plated at the ankles. Allan converts from the corner, where 5 ‘before he had missed a place. At 26 ‘still an attack offshore, this time started by Lucchesi (man of the match) transformed into a playmaker in choosing which side to throw. The ball reaches Capuozzo who pretends to pass to Bruno and deceives the defense. The flight to the goal is apotheosis.

The third act tells of the Australian recovery, seasoned with referee errors (tackles in the neck not sanctioned, a placed by Allan judged out), but Capuozzo still makes a magic for the 25-15. The emotion on the pitch is palpable and the mistakes make the Wallabies go up to Swain’s goal on a Padovani smooth. It’s 28-27, but Donaldson misses the transformation.

The words: Lamaro: “At these levels the difference is made by the details. An inch more space, a more precise throw in touch. Think of the centometrists. How many go under 10 seconds? Then only one does that cent less” .

Morisi, the veteran who can make comparisons between different eras: “What has changed is the improvement of the skills of the melee, now able to interact with the three quarters and launch attacks”

Capuozzo who, at the stadium, counted 32 friends and relatives of the Grenoble clan: “We are playing well because we are for each other. Then I am very happy with Ioane because we play the same kind of rugby. The fact that I am small, I hope it will be an incentive for many kids to try playing rugby. “

Italy: Capuozzo; Bruno, Brex, Morisi (46 ‘Menoncello), Ioane; Allan (69 ‘Padovani), Varney; Cannone L., Lamaro (cap), Negri (57 ‘Halafihi – 69’ Sisi); Ruzza, Cannone N .; Ferrari (46 ‘Ceccarelli), Lucchesi (57’ Nicotera), Fischetti (57 ‘Nemer). Ne Garbisi Al. All. Crowley

Australia: Campbell (66’ Petaia); Nawaqanitawase, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright; Lolesio (75’ Donaldson), Gordon (54’ McDermott); Samu (66’ Gleeson), McReight, Hanigan; Skelton (57’ Neville), Swain; Ala’alatoa (cap – 60’ Tupou), Fainga’a (54’ Lonergan), Gibbon (60’ Robertson). All. Rennie

Referee: Pickerill (NZRU)

Scoring: PT 1′ cp Allan (3-0); 5′ cp Lalosio (3-3); 18′ m. Bruno, t. Allan (10-3); 25′ m. Capuozzo, t. Allan (17-3); 31′ m. Wright, NT (17-8). ST 43′ m. McReight, t. Lalosio (17-15); 52′ cp Allan; 64′ m. Capuozzo, NT (25-15); 67′ m. Robertson, t. Lalosio (25-22); 74′ cp Padovani (28-22); 80′ m. Swain, NT (28-27)

Notes: PT 17-8. Warm but gray day, pitch in excellent condition, 20,321 spectators. Player of the Match: Lucchesi (Ita). Players: Allan (ITA) 4/8; Lolesio (AUS) 3/4; Padovani (ITA) 1/2; Petaia (AUS) 0/1. Cards: 15 ‘yellow to Gordon (AUS)