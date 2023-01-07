Fourth consecutive victory: Bayonne (of course, it was the Challenge, but still away), the two derbies and now Ulster (31-29, with a comeback with 3′ to go). The Benetton Rugby he catapults into the area playoffhe does it by beating the third strength of the United Rugby Championship with a capital performance, probably the best of the year, with a defensive hinge at the level of the top teams in the tournament and with a couple of individual plays (Albornoz, Brex and Smith above all) who underline how Treviso plays with the body, the heart but also with the head.

The match

In the initial stages of the match Ulster takes possession of the 22 green-and-white meters, but the Lions manage to defend themselves in order. But the guests go ahead with O’Sullivan, primed for the perfect corridor by Cooney. The same scrum-half converts and 0-7 for Ulster. The green-and-whites don’t wake up and go back down. Ferrari wins a valuable turnover. The Lions go inside the 22 Irish, remittance harpooned by Ruzza, oval that reaches Tomas Bathrobe, elegant to jump two men and make half. The same 10 transforms for parity.

Benetton is determined and goes ahead. Again Albornoz jumps three men. Lorenzo Cannone feeds with the offload for Zani, then Brex invents a perfect external kick for Onisi Ratave flying away to score. Albornoz converts and overtakes Leoni. Monigo is on fire and the green-and-whites pushed by the public repel Ulster’s attempts. The match is vibrant and Brex is still in evidence.

Then the Lions have a free-kick from a central position and go to the posts. Thomas Bathrobe he hits them and the green-and-whites go over the break. In the last minute of the game placed for Ulster from a good position and Cooney not wrong. The first half ends with the Lions leading 17-10.

Shooting begins and Tomas Bathrobe registers another three points in his match, thanks to a sublime drop. The Ulstermen want to get back on track and push hard, but can’t find the goal with Stockdale. First changes for the green-and-whites, with Zanon for Menoncello and Pettinelli for Negri. Ulster enters the 22 green-and-whites, an overflowing maul and a goal of Herring. Cooney takes the post and Leoni leads 20-15.

Change in front and high tackle committed by Ulster. From midfield the hosts go to the posts and kick Rhyno Smith who hits the poles. Other substitutions for the Lions: Maile and Hidalgo-Clyne for Nicotera and Garbisi. Clamorous melee of Lions that go up meters. Then Hidalgo-Clyne cues Zanon’s race and the Lions have the numerical superiority. Smith offers the oval to Zanon, able to serve Ignacio Brex who on the flag goes in goal, practically launched to score by Ratave’s push. Smith does not transform.

Another substitution with Traore for Zani. Ulster doesn’t give up and immediately retaliates with a goal of Lowry after a series of multiphase. There are ten minutes to go with the hosts up 28-22. Pasquali takes over for Ferrari. Then an incredible whistle against Zanon (perfect recovery) leads to the next throw-in, maul and a technical try is awarded in favor of Ulster for misconduct in a direct drive to score by Combswho is booked on the occasion.

The Irish leapfrog the Lions, but with one man down the green-and-whites are indomitable. Three minutes to go and a free kick granted to Benetton Rugby. Rhyno Smith with the help of the post he adds three points and the green-and-whites are up 31-29. Last seconds with bated breath, but Bortolami’s band is sumptuous, protects the advantage and conquers a fundamental success for the continuation of the season.

The protagonists

A fine match Tomas Bathrobe he can’t wait: «Yes, probably the best Benetton of the year, we beat a great team. My performance? I work hard all week with my mates, I’m really happy». And captain Mitch Lamaro: «I think I agree with Albornoz, it was the best match of the season. We defended well in the first half resisting their pressure, it’s tough against these teams but in the end. Incredible atmosphere in Monigo, I’m so proud of these fans who gave us an important push to get to victory».

Jim Henderson he analyzes his team’s defeat: «We had our opportunities, we are disappointed because our work didn’t lead us to victory, in certain circumstances we weren’t brilliant. What made the difference? The breakdowns, first of all, and some details that we didn’t take care of well».

Coach Marco Bortolami he enjoys the feat: «We won the battle in the midfield, we’re working hard, it was an absolutely great performance. Yes, it was a great victory but we are already looking forward to the next one. I’m very proud for the guys, for today’s big test. The fans were fantastic, in the end even if there was a yellow card there were still fifteen of us on the pitch».

Coach McFarland he returns to Belfast with just one dot: «We are still proud of how we moved in a difficult field like Monigo, the difference was made by the opportunities to score, but we have to be better at closing certain actions».

The scoreboard

Benetton Rugby: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello (52′ Marco Zanon), 11 Onisi Ratave, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 9 Alessandro Garbisi (60′ Sam Hidalgo-Clyne), 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro ( c), 6 Sebastian Negri (54′ Giovanni Pettinelli), 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Simone Ferrari (69′ Tiziano Pasquali), 2 Giacomo Nicotera (60′ Siua Maile), 1 Federico Zani (65′ Cherif Traore) . Subs: 19 Riccardo Favretto, 22 Jacob Umaga. Head Coach: Marco Bortolami.

Ulster Rugby: 15 Mike Lowry, 14 Rob Baloucoune, 13 James Hume (49′ Stewart Moore), 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jacob Stockdale (75′ Ethan McIlroy), 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney (75′ Nathan Doak), 8 Nick Timoney, 7 Sean Reffell, 6 Greg Jones (49′ Duane Vermeulen), 5 Iain Henderson (c) (49′ Alan O’Connor), 4 Kieran Treadwell, 3 Jeff Toomaga-Allen (69′ Andrew Warwick), 2 Rob Herring (56′ Tom Stewart), 1 Eric O’Sullivan (56′ Rory Sutherland). Head Coach: Dan McFarland.

Referee: Whitehouse (Gal).

Markings: 9′ meta O’Sullivan tr. Cooney, 13′ meta Albornoz tr. Albornoz, 18′ meta Ratave tr. Albornoz, 36′ p. Albornoz, 39′ p. Cooney; 42′ drop Albornoz, 54′ meta Herring, 59′ p. Smith, 63′ meta Brex, 68′ meta Lowry tr. Cooney, 74′ meta tecnica Ulster, 77′ p. Smith.

Note: Yellow card to Giovanni Pettinelli (BEN). Conversions: Benetton Rugby 2/3 (Albornoz 2/2, Smith 0/1); Ulster Rugby 2/3 (Cooney 2/3). Penalties: Benetton Rugby 3/3 (Albornoz 1/1, Smith 2/2); Ulster Rugby 2/3 (Cooney 2/3). Penalties: Ulster Rugby 1/1 (Cooney 1/1). Man of the match: Tomas Albornoz (BEN).