The men’s national rugby union team lost 31-14 in Twickenham against England on the second day of the Six Nations tournament. After a painful but fought first half hour of play, Italy’s match was compromised by the injury of captain Michele Lamaro and by the temporary numerical inferiority due to the yellow card given to Lorenzo Cannone. England capitalized on this by scoring three tries to finish the first half 19-0 ahead.

In the second half, Italy reacted and immediately scored through Marco Riccioni. From then on, the match was much more closely contested: Italy came back behind the score with another try, by Alessandro Fusco, but in the final, England closed the match on 31-14.

With today’s result, Italy remains penultimate in the standings with one point, ahead of Wales. The next day of the Six Nations is scheduled in two weeks. Italy will play on Saturday 25th in Rome against Ireland first in the standings after yesterday’s victory against France.