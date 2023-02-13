Home Sports Rugby Italy was beaten 31-14 by England on the second day of the Six Nations
Sports

Rugby Italy was beaten 31-14 by England on the second day of the Six Nations

by admin
Rugby Italy was beaten 31-14 by England on the second day of the Six Nations

The men’s national rugby union team lost 31-14 in Twickenham against England on the second day of the Six Nations tournament. After a painful but fought first half hour of play, Italy’s match was compromised by the injury of captain Michele Lamaro and by the temporary numerical inferiority due to the yellow card given to Lorenzo Cannone. England capitalized on this by scoring three tries to finish the first half 19-0 ahead.

In the second half, Italy reacted and immediately scored through Marco Riccioni. From then on, the match was much more closely contested: Italy came back behind the score with another try, by Alessandro Fusco, but in the final, England closed the match on 31-14.

With today’s result, Italy remains penultimate in the standings with one point, ahead of Wales. The next day of the Six Nations is scheduled in two weeks. Italy will play on Saturday 25th in Rome against Ireland first in the standings after yesterday’s victory against France.

See also  Milan is 0-0 with Real Maignan for a penalty

You may also like

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs fight back...

Danny Green and the Rockets reach a buyout...

Cleveland Cavaliers, in arrivo Danny Green

Inter, Calhanoglu’s ballet after the victory of the...

Siege League: Shenzhen and Zhejiang advance to the...

DYNAFIT TRAIL HERO 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Scattered considerations after Napoli-Cremonese (3-0)

Do fitness apps increase stress and create performance...

Sportando Sports Sunday

Napoli-Cremonese 3-0, goals and highlights: Kvara, Osimhen and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy