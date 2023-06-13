Russian and Belarusian sport climbers may return to competition next year

The IFSC, like most sports federations, banned Russian and Belarusian athletes last March due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Belarus supports. She last confirmed this punishment in April this year. But now it has changed its view and decided to respect the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), according to which the federations should allow the return of neutral Russians and Belarusians to the international sports scene. Occupied Ukraine and a number of other countries, including the Czech Republic, do not agree with this.

The leadership of world climbing has spent the last month discussing the issue with the IOC, its athletes’ commission, the European Council and other institutions, including the Ukrainian Mountaineering and Climbing Federation. “The decision to start the process of returning athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports was not an easy one and we do not take it lightly. I must say without hesitation that the IFSC continues to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and stands by the Ukrainian National Federation, climbers and the Ukrainian people. At the same time, we consider the mission of sport and politicization of athletes,” IFSC President Marco Scolaris said in a press release.

He added that the federation respects the Olympic Charter and takes into account the different positions of individual governments. “We also realize that there are unfortunately more than a hundred armed conflicts around the world. Therefore, we are trying to find a balance between different positions and create a system that would be applicable to conflicts in other areas in the future,” added Scolaris. See also Sangar's cry, ended up in Lukashenko's trap: "Let's fight for a little water, we have no clothes or medicine, Europe will help us"

The neutrality of sport climbers who are interested in returning will be assessed by a special commission. It should follow the IOC recommendation, which prohibits the use of national symbols and the return of athletes who actively support war or are members of the military and security forces. The national federations of Russia and Belarus continue to remain in prison. There will also be no Russian setters or referees at international events.