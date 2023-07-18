Home » Salač will change the team in the World Cup after the season
Salač will change the team in the World Cup after the season

“My manager Jan Šťovíček and I thought a lot and decided it was time for a change,” Salač said on Instagram. “I would like to thank the Gresini team for all the results and experiences we have had so far,” he added.

Salač’s move from the weakest Moto3 category the year before last was connected with the Gresini Racing team. In his debut season in the intermediate championship class, he scored points in half of the twenty races, placed in the top 10 four times and won second place in Thailand. He finished the year as the twentieth rider in the overall classification.

He has already kept up with the elite this year. Right from the start, he won qualifying in Portugal, finished six of the eight Grands Prix in the top ten and repeated the second place in Le Mans, which he achieved there the year before in Moto3. He only failed to score in the last race, as he failed to finish in Assen at the end of June, and before that he was thirteenth at the Sachsenring.

“Last year I was a rookie and it was an up and down season, but at the same time we managed to get on the grid in the first year and get a lot of good results. This year I took a big step forward, I managed to get the first pole position, another grid and fight every the race for the highest ranks,” he evaluated the course of the season so far.

In the rest of the year, which will continue after the summer break on the first weekend of August in Silverston, he wants to build on his previous performances. “Commuting to the top 10 and collecting as many points and experience as possible,” he said.

