news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SALERNO, FEBRUARY 13 – The knockout suffered by Salernitana in the salvation clash in Verona caused Davide Nicola to end up on the gridiron again. The Campania coach, who was sacked on 16 January and recalled to the bench after 48 hours by president Danilo Iervolino, could be relieved of his post. Officially the company has not yet made a decision but the position of the technician is strongly under discussion. In the event of an exemption, the name of Leonardo Semplici, who was very close to signing in January, could become current again. But the club would also have thought about Vincenzo Montella and Francesco Farioli, both involved in the Turkish championship. The tracks that lead to Walter Mazzarri and Eusebio Di Francesco would also remain viable. A decision is expected tomorrow. From what has been learned, the president Danilo Iervolino is strongly disappointed with the results of Salernitana and already during the match he would have expressed his intention to give a swerve to the grenade crisis. In the morning, among other things, on the sidelines of the Andrea Fortunato award ceremony, Iervolino had explained that “only the field will tell” whether the choice to recall Nicola was right. But with just 3 points from four games, the confidence may have run out again.



(ANSA).

