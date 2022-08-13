Excellent performance also by Giampaolo’s men who hit two woods with Sabiri and Quagliarella

Not all emergencies are the same. It depends on the starting point. The challenge of Ferraris (0-2 the final) clearly certifies it: Gasperini returns to Bergamo with three very heavy points for Atalanta, because the goal of Toloi (26 ‘of the first half, at the end of a Zapata-Pasalic combination), preceded by a sensational pole from Maehle, it starts a completely different game, especially for the guests, who then collapse definitively only at the end of an infinite recovery. But on the final verdict the goal canceled at 15 ‘in Caputo played a decisive role, after the Check Var, with the match director Dionisi recalled to the monitor by Pairetto, signaled a touch (very doubtful, in truth) by Leris, author of the assist, on Maehle. The goal first conceded and then taken away from the Sampdoria had a disastrous effect on the hosts, who visibly suffered from the decision on a psychological level. Which, on the contrary, gave Atalanta new vigor. And at that point, the higher quality and organization of the guests inevitably succeeded in gaining the upper hand. Because it is undeniable, as it was said at the beginning, that in the two yards of Sampdoria and Atalanta, that of Gasperini can better deal with this sort of interregnum that will accompany the two clubs at the end of the transfer market.

missing flicker — And this also says once more the verdict of the Ferraris. Furthermore, everyone has their own problems. In Atalanta there is Malinovskyi who can’t wait to pack his bags, and then we have to rely on the Zapata-Muriel couple, hoping that the problems and ailments of the past season are definitely behind us. There is still a long way to go, but against such a struggling Sampdoria the two found a good understanding, with Zapata more useful when he started from behind. In short, it is worse for Giampaolo, who in the middle fails to put a stop to the Nerazzurri restarts when Pasalic aims Vieira. And it is not enough, to make the defense dance in front of Musso, to rely only on the good vein of Caputo who often sends Okoli out of control in the first half. Sampdoria (which before the kick-off proposes a moving memory to honor the memory of the composer Vittorio De Scalzi, author of the “Letter from Amstderdam”, a historic piece by the Sampdorians) has different problems. Giampaolo gave his confidence to Djuricic – who arrived only eleven days ago -, deployed wide on the left, in a 4-1-4-1 still without his starting director, Villar, for which it will take time and patience before seeing him on the field . Sabiri does his (but has shown better performances), Caputo stings, Leris and Augello push, but it is not enough, also because after the hour of play the thrust decreases and a Samp on less high rhythms certainly does not help to put pressure. at Atalanta. Who changes strategy, contains Sampdoria, avoids troubles and tries to limit troubles in Musso’s parts. See also Tickets from 80 euros The Portuguese try

poised — Of course, in the first half before the goal canceled for the guests there were two flashes, one on each side, but without success. First Léris blocked at the moment of the shot and then Zapata wasteful (5 ‘) from a good position. He would have needed more, Giampaolo, who instead can only handle the attack by trusting De Luca (outside Caputo) and inserting Verre for Djuricic and Depaoli for Bereszynski. Lookman replaced Muriel in Atalanta, but the Blucerchiati lacked speed to create superiority forward. And the challenge continued like this until the end, with Sampdoria once again chewing bitter for the right without luck on Sabiri’s free-kick (25 ‘of the second half) that made Gasperini and his Atalanta breathe a sigh of relief. Giampaolo then lost Léris due to cramps and the experience card was played with captain Quagliarella, whose diagonal (31 ‘) frightened Musso and who sought an encore in the 38th minute: a delicious touch over the crossbar. It was not the evening: at that point Sampdoria was too long to try to force the impossible acute to reopen the challenge, despite the final assault. Very unbalanced team, so in the 50th minute, Lookman’s final two to zero. Giampaolo’s championship starts uphill: in Genoa they hope, at least, for good news on the front of the change of ownership for a turning point that has been expected for too many months.

