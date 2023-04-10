Cremonese overturned Sampdoria in the 95th minute and remained clinging to the salvation train, overcoming the blucerchiati in penultimate place. In Marassi the hosts ahead with Leris, before the gray and red draw with Ghiglione. In the second half, Sampdoria took the lead with Lammers (second assist from Augello), then in the final Lochoshvili hit the 2-2 with the chest and Sernicola signed the overtaking move with almost up to date with a great left foot. Cremonese penultimate with 16 points, Sampdoria last with 15 points

