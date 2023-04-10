21:29 END! Victory of the Red Star! In the end, Red Star solved this drama with the points of Kampac from the penalty and won! Bojan Tomašević reduced the advantage of the red and whites from the penalty, but it was not enough for something more. BORAC – RED STAR 82:87

See description KAMPACO MARCHED WITH CACKA! We watched the drama, but Zvezda did its job – now Partizan is waiting! Hide description Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reservedNo. picture: 14

21:24 What a drama! Novaković gives a three-pointer – 83:80! Nedović misses a three-pointer and now we have a Borca attack to tie the game with 34 seconds left. Dobrić blocks Hale and Kampaco is fouled.

21:21 Last minute! Drama! 83:77 Gagić hits under the basket, and then Baldwin fouls Kampac on a three-pointer! He hit only one throw, and Hale hits for 81:77. Drama as Baldwin steals the ball and Gagić loses the ball under the basket. Boldvi commits a foul on Nedović and Nedović gives two throws. Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

21:18 38th minute: What is Campaco doing…80:73 Hale gives five points in a row and brings his team back to 76:71! Mitrović scores under the basket for 78:71, and Hajl then misses a three-pointer. Marko Radonjić gives two points for 78:73, but Kampaco scores for 80:73.

21:16 36th minute: The game is fast! 76:66 Mitrović runs past Gagić and hits with a foul, but misses the throw – 74:64. Gagić, on the other hand, misses the shot, and then blocked Kampac. Novaković makes both throws for 74:66, and Kampaco regains the advantage – 76:66.

21:11 35th minute: Timeout Ivanovic! 72:64 Aleksa Novaković’s three-pointer, and after a technical for the Borca bench, Nedović gives the shot for 62:50. Baldwin gives two points for 72:62, and Hale steals the ball and reduces it to 72:64. Timeout Ivanovic! Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

21:06 LAST 10 MINUTES: Vildoza! 71:54 Points from both sides at the start of the last part of the game, and Lazarevic misses a three-pointer. After an offensive jump, he goes for penalties and joins the scorers – 68:52. After Vildoza’s miss, Radonjić does not score, and the Argentine recovers and makes a three-pointer – 71:54.

20:59 END OF THE THIRD QUARTER! Zvezda leads 64:50 Tomašević made a great demarcation and scored for 60:48, and after Nedović’s throw, Petrushev scored a great dunk for 64:48. Todorović reduced the advantage from the penalty, and in the last attack in the quarter, no one hits and now it is 64:50. Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

20:51 27th minute: Dobrić! 60:46 Points for the hoop for Sava Lešić 55:44, Mitrović loses the ball, and Hale scores on the counter for 55:46. Mitrović takes advantage of Lešić’s carelessness, and Dobrić gives a three-pointer for 60:46 and we go to a minute of rest.

20:47 25th minute: Petrushev, Dobrić… 53:42 Mitrović assists Petrushev in 51:40, and Hale is inaccurate for three, but Aleksa Novaković scores with a foul in 51:42. Dobrić regains the double-digit lead with a layup, and the ball falls out to Todorović. Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

20:44 23rd minute: Double digit Star! 49:40 Unsportsmanlike for Radonjić due to a foul on Kampac and after Mitrović’s throw and point, Zvezda leads 49:38. Hejla is fouled by Dobrić and the American scores for 49:40.

20:39 SECOND HALF: Zvezda keeps its distance! 47:38 Radonjić scores the first points in the second half, and then a three-pointer hits for Holland – 45:36. Petrushev misses a three-pointer, and Gagić is good under the basket for 45:38. Mitrović gives points under the basket – 47:38. See also Udinese market - The renewal remains a mystery / The latest on Arslan Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

20:28 LIST OF ARCHERS BORAC: Baldvin 4, Ćurčić, Glišić, Lešić 6, Tomašević, Gagić 4, Kolović, Novaković 3, Radonjić 5, Todorović 2, Carapić 2, Hejl 8 RED STAR: Holand, Vildoza 4, Lazarević, Kampaco 11, Mitrović 4, Martin 4 (4sk), Dobrić 2, Ilic 2, Nedović 3, Marković, Kuzmic 2, Petrushev 10

20:22 HALF TIME! The star has come off! 42:34 Filip Petrushev hits again past Sava Lešić and Zvezda leads 35:32. In a quick counter, Campaco scores for 37:32, but Radonjić returns the fighter to 37:34. Campazzo finished the quarter with points and an assist for Zvezda, and after a double and a free throw, Zvezda’s advantage is 42:34.

20:13 18th minute: Gagić blocked! 33:32 Easy points for Dobrić, then lost ball from Petrushev! Tomašević missed, and Petrushev regained the lead through him – 33:32. Gagić misses a zicer under the basket, and Petrushev is blocked! Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

20:11 16. minut Zvezda lost! 32:29 Mitrović returns the advantage to Zvezda from a throw – 29:28, and after points from Gagić and Boldvin, Zvezda loses 32:29 and Duško Ivanovic calls a timeout very angry.

20:07 15 minutes: Draw! 15:15 Gagić scores under the basket for 28:25, and Hale tries to equalize with a three-pointer, but fails. Filip Petrushev doesn’t score for Zvezda, and then Novaković gives a three-pointer for a draw! 28:28 Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

20:03 13th minute: Vildoza has arrived! 28:23 Todorović hits throws, and Vildoza scores the first points in the match in 25:21. Dalibor Ilić hits a throw again, and then Hale gives points from the penalty for 26:23. Luka Vildoza scores a double for 28:23. Timeout by Dejan Mijatović.

19:59 SECOND QUARTER: Nedović is here! 22:19 Hejl equalizes at the start of the second quarter 19:19, and Nedović gives a three-pointer – 22:19 and so it is registered. Dalibor Ilić is fouled and hits one throw, and Lešić gets a triple! Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

19:53 END OF THE FIRST QUARTER! The Fighter is back – 19:17 Facundo Campaco gives a three-pointer for 16:11, and then Luka Mitrović hits a two-pointer with a foul and now it's 19:11. Lešić manages to score under the basket for 19:13, and Vildoza misses a three-pointer. Hale reduces the score to 19:15 from the penalty, and after a foul by Mitrović in the attack, Lešić goes for free throws and it is now 19:17.

19:46 8th minute: Lešić returns Borac! 13:11 Hasan Martin enters the list of scorers, adds points and Kampaco from the penalty for 13:6, but Marko Radonjić returns the home team with a three-pointer – 13:9. Martin fouled Lešić and sent him to penalties – 13:11. Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

19:40 5th minute: Zvezda leads 9:6 Points for both sides and now it’s 5:4, and Zvezda holds the advantage through Kampac, who first assists, and then scores from the penalty for 9:6. Baldwin doesn’t score and retaliates in se Kampazzo.

19:35 IT’S STARTED! Ognjen Kuzmic scored the first points in the match, and then Filip Petrushev scored from the penalty for 3:0. Borac also scored through Hale, who was fouled and scored from the line for 3:2. Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

19:10 What does Zvezda need, and what does Borc need? Crvena zvezda hopes that Partizan will falter, so that Duško Ivanovic’s team, with all the victories until the end of the competition, will be able to take first place in the table. On the other hand, Borac and MZT at the bottom of the table have six victories each, and Mornar is above them with seven triumphs and they hope in Čačak to ensure that they will not be last by the end of the season.

18:45 Key Sword! Both teams want to win, both teams are under pressure! On the one hand, the host is fighting for survival and despite the victory of MZT, it is now tied for last place in the table. On the other hand, if Red Star wins all the games until the end of the season, it has a chance to finish in first place in the ABA league! The match starts at 19:30.

Borac – Red Star 82:87

Kampaco settled the match

At the end DRAMA!

