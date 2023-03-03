On Thursday, Andreas Sander secured the best time in the first and only training session for the World Cup downhill doubles (Friday, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 7:00 p.m., both live on ORF1) for alpine skiers in Aspen.

GEPA/Mathias Mandl



In 1:33.60 minutes, the 33-year-old German left the Slovenian Miha Hrobat (+0.19) and his compatriot Simon Jocher (+0.24) behind. The Italian Mattia Casse (+0.31) was fourth best of the top drivers, who otherwise ranked further behind.

Top stars hold back

As the best of the top trio in the downhill classification, Swiss Marco Odermatt finished twelfth (+0.47). The five-time downhill season winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde from Norway was 23rd (+1:06), Upper Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr 40th (+1.70). Daniel Danklmaier was eighth (+0.42) best ÖSV driver.

The first training on Thursday had been canceled. In the US state of Colorado, a Super-G is scheduled for Sunday in addition to the downhill runs. In the ranking of the supreme discipline, Kriechmayr, as the first pursuer, is 156 points behind Kilde with three races to go.