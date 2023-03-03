Home Sports Sander drives best time in training in Aspen
by admin
On Thursday, Andreas Sander secured the best time in the first and only training session for the World Cup downhill doubles (Friday, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 7:00 p.m., both live on ORF1) for alpine skiers in Aspen.

GEPA/Mathias Mandl

In 1:33.60 minutes, the 33-year-old German left the Slovenian Miha Hrobat (+0.19) and his compatriot Simon Jocher (+0.24) behind. The Italian Mattia Casse (+0.31) was fourth best of the top drivers, who otherwise ranked further behind.

Top stars hold back

As the best of the top trio in the downhill classification, Swiss Marco Odermatt finished twelfth (+0.47). The five-time downhill season winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde from Norway was 23rd (+1:06), Upper Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr 40th (+1.70). Daniel Danklmaier was eighth (+0.42) best ÖSV driver.

The first training on Thursday had been canceled. In the US state of Colorado, a Super-G is scheduled for Sunday in addition to the downhill runs. In the ranking of the supreme discipline, Kriechmayr, as the first pursuer, is 156 points behind Kilde with three races to go.

Men’s downhill at Aspen

Training on Thursday:
1. Andreas Sander GER 1:33,60
2. Miha Hrobat SLO + 0,19
3. Simon Jocher GER 0,24
4. Mattia Casse ITA 0,31
5. Jared Goldberg USA 0,34
6. Ryan Cochran-Siegle USA 0,37
7. Nils Allegre FROM 0,39
8. Daniel Danklmaier AUT 0,42
9. Stephen Rogentin SUI 0,44
10. Broderick Thompson CAN 0,45
. Dominik Paris ITA 0,45
12. Marco Odermatt SUI 0,47
13. Travis Ganong USA 0,58
14. Marco Schwarz AUT 0,59
. Henrik von Appen CHI 0,59
16. Johan Clarey FROM 0,71
17. Wiley Maple USA 0,79
18. Kyle Alexander CAN 0,94
19. Nils Alphand FROM 1,01
20. Maxence Muzaton FROM 1,02
23. Aleksander Amodt Source NOR 1,06
33. Daniel Hemetsberger AUT 1,30
38. Raphael Haaser AUT 1,54
40. Vincent Kriechmayr AUT 1,70
44. Otmar Striedinger AUT 1,89
53. Stefan Babinsky AUT 2,16
55. Andreas Ploier AUT 2,27
