The Biancocelesti coach: “The one in Rome is one of the most heartfelt derbies in the world. This week we were already in the lead in this match and we paid for it in the Europa League”
“The most important aspect for us was to have made our people happy. That was the goal today.” These are the words of Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, in Dazn, at the end of the derby won against Roma. “The goal was to attack them with the external forwards, the match was not of a level but of great physical expenditure, vibrant, beautiful to look at anyway. The performance of the two central players was excellent, given the many high balls”, he added .
Heart and emotion
“Seeing the boys play with the heart is even more satisfying than the tactical application – continued Sarri -. This is one of the most heartfelt derbies in the world, in England there is not the same emotional participation. It is not a normal match and this week in the Europa League we probably paid for this too, our minds were already on this match. “
November 6, 2022 (change November 6, 2022 | 21:34)
