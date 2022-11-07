“The most important aspect for us was to have made our people happy. That was the goal today.” These are the words of Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, in Dazn, at the end of the derby won against Roma. “The goal was to attack them with the external forwards, the match was not of a level but of great physical expenditure, vibrant, beautiful to look at anyway. The performance of the two central players was excellent, given the many high balls”, he added .