Home Sports Sarri after the Rome-Lazio derby: “Victory for our people”
Sports

Sarri after the Rome-Lazio derby: “Victory for our people”

by admin
Sarri after the Rome-Lazio derby: “Victory for our people”

The Biancocelesti coach: “The one in Rome is one of the most heartfelt derbies in the world. This week we were already in the lead in this match and we paid for it in the Europa League”

“The most important aspect for us was to have made our people happy. That was the goal today.” These are the words of Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, in Dazn, at the end of the derby won against Roma. “The goal was to attack them with the external forwards, the match was not of a level but of great physical expenditure, vibrant, beautiful to look at anyway. The performance of the two central players was excellent, given the many high balls”, he added .

Heart and emotion

“Seeing the boys play with the heart is even more satisfying than the tactical application – continued Sarri -. This is one of the most heartfelt derbies in the world, in England there is not the same emotional participation. It is not a normal match and this week in the Europa League we probably paid for this too, our minds were already on this match. “

November 6, 2022 (change November 6, 2022 | 21:34)

© breaking latest news

See also  Now Academy the play guard Di Paolo first shot of the market

You may also like

What results – Lakers-Cleveland, Toronto-Chicago, Clippers-Utah

New York marathon, Chebet and Lokedi win

The first gold of the new season of...

Overview of 2022 National Table Tennis Championships Liaoning...

Juve-Inter, slow motion: Danilo and the goal canceled

German Hailu Badminton Open: Zhang Yiman and Han...

Roma-Lazio, Felipe Anderson in Dazn: “Ciro helps me,...

Juve-Inter 2-0, goals from Rabiot and Fagioli

2022 Beijing Marathon Held Men’s and Women’s Champions...

Juve-Inter, the numbers that condemn Inzaghi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy