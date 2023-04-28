Schick still can’t train. The season may be over for him

“Patrik is not part of the team. We have decided that he will go another way,” coach Xabi Alonso said at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s German league match at Union Berlin.

“He won’t be with us now or next week. I can’t say how it will go on. I’m not a doctor,” said the Spanish coach. According to him, Schick’s condition is not improving as everyone at the club had hoped. “It’s not easy for us or for him. We still have to wait,” said Alonso.

Schick underwent surgery last May, but his groin problems returned this season. The 27-year-old forward was treated conservatively, played only 14 matches in the Bundesliga and scored three goals. Since the beginning of the year, he has started in six Leverkusen matches as a substitute. He last played on March 9. In the last year of the German league, Schick scored 24 goals and helped Bayer to third place.

There are five rounds left in the Bundesliga. Sixth place belongs to Leverkusen, which is the last to guarantee participation in European cups.

In addition to the domestic competition, Bayer and another Czech representative, Adam Hložek, also face a battle in the Europa League. In order to better prepare for the opening semi-final at AS Rome (May 11), he requested the postponement of the regional derby with 1. FC Köln and the club’s German league management agreed. The match will be played on Friday 5th May instead of Sunday 7th May.