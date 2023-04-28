Attrape-fle – You or you – Mondolinguo

Download and print a new game in the collection Catch-FLE: you or you?



Do you like Attrape-FLE games? Here is a new one, with which you can automate present tense conjugations between YOU and YOU in the present tense !

The Attrape-FLE collection is a series of games created in collaboration with Céline M, FLE teacher and friend.

In the PDF, you will find 20 conjugated verb cards with TU and YOU, blank cards, complete rules of the game! You can add verbs with the blank cards.

If you want the game board, it’s a bonus!

Good game, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.