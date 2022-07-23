Original title: Schumacher’s wife burst into tears when she accepted the award for her husband! The 25-year-old daughter makes a rare appearance, Todd reveals the recent status of the car king

Wednesday local time,Schumacher awarded North Rhine-Westphalia State Prize. Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since a horrific ski accident in 2013, is protected by his wife Corinna.

Nine years have passed and no photos of Schumacher have been released. Similarly, this time the award was also received by Schumacher’s wife Corinna.

With a flick of a finger, now,Corinna is also 53 years old.She is no longer young. Unlike when Schumacher and Schumacher appeared in front of the public in high spirits, Corinna, who is over fifty years old, has aged a lot. At the award ceremony, Corinna gave a speech to everyone. When the audience stood up and applauded for Schumacher, Corinna burst into tears, and her daughter Gina Maria was always by Corinna’s side. Schumacher’s daughter Maria rarely appears in the public eye. The once little girl is now 25 years old, graceful, elegant and dignified. The scene at the award ceremony was also touched by Jean Todt, who said in an interview with the media: “I met Michael (Schumacher) 30 years ago, when I was at Ferrari, his enthusiasm, the way he brought us The joy that came is something I will never forget.” Talking about Corinna’s moving face, Jean Todt said: “I didn’t expect everyone to be so excited (standing ovation). Corinna was in tears. Yes, in those moments, you don’t need to control your emotions.” See also Tormen starts again from Levico. «The Dolomites? No comment" At the same time, Jean Todt also revealed Schumacher’s recent situation, Todt said: “I also went to see him recently. Yes, it’s true, I still watch games with Michael!”Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

