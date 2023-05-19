Home » SDM NEWS BET 16_05_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

SDM NEWS BET 16_05_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SDM NEWS BET 16_05_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the third episode of the month of May to the legendary Zegama-Aizkorri, the first stage of the Golden Trail World Series.

In a day made epic by extreme weather conditions, Cristian Minoggio (Dinamo) and Martina Cumerlato (Asics) managed to gain a place in the top ten of the day.

At the Zerbion Skyrace, however, everyone was behind Nadir Maguet. Two unmissable races are currently being presented: La Velenosa and San Fermo Trail. Good vision!!

