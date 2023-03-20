Home Sports Seidl/Pristauz make jumping on Stockerl in Mexico
Sports

Seidl/Pristauz make jumping on Stockerl in Mexico

by admin
Seidl/Pristauz make jumping on Stockerl in Mexico

Austria’s beach volleyball players Robin Seidl and Moritz Pristauz made it onto the podium right away when they first appeared together on the World Pro Tour.

The newly formed ÖVV duo won the game for third place on Sunday (local time) in the Challenge tournament of the second highest ProTour category in La Paz, Mexico, against Evandro Gonçalves/Arthur Lanci from Brazil 2-0 (16.24). Dorina and Ronja Klinger were fourth at the start of the season.

The Klinger sisters suffered a 2-0 (-17,-18) defeat against the Brazilians Taina Bigi/Victoria Lopes in the small final. But fourth place also meant her best career result with a challenger. The next tour stop is the Elite 16 tournament in Tepic/Mexico. Qualifying is on Wednesday.

See also  Champion photo!Dzeko's lore breaks the ball shortage and Inter Milan has a strong reversal to defend the title – yqqlm

You may also like

Social series: who wins the soccer championship on...

Zhu Ting scored 15 points and Chinese Shuangshu...

F1, Red Bull, Perez is the anti-Verstappen. Ferrari...

As Alonso was third, he wasn’t and then...

Moto2-Moto3, Portimao test: record for Riccardo Rossi and...

Rangers and Bruins celebrate victories in the NHL

Europeans: Gattuso ‘England must always be feared’ –...

Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev in...

The National Diving Championship kicked off, four gold...

You bastard. Such audacity! Biathlon sovereign Bö aroused...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy