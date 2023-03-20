Austria’s beach volleyball players Robin Seidl and Moritz Pristauz made it onto the podium right away when they first appeared together on the World Pro Tour.

The newly formed ÖVV duo won the game for third place on Sunday (local time) in the Challenge tournament of the second highest ProTour category in La Paz, Mexico, against Evandro Gonçalves/Arthur Lanci from Brazil 2-0 (16.24). Dorina and Ronja Klinger were fourth at the start of the season.

The Klinger sisters suffered a 2-0 (-17,-18) defeat against the Brazilians Taina Bigi/Victoria Lopes in the small final. But fourth place also meant her best career result with a challenger. The next tour stop is the Elite 16 tournament in Tepic/Mexico. Qualifying is on Wednesday.