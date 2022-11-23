Semi-automatic offside recognition system debuts

New technology assists World Cup refereeing (Green Aspect)

Our reporter Liu Shuoyang Tao Xiangan “People’s Daily” (version 13, November 24, 2022)

“Although some offsides are ‘millimeters’, this is new technology and we need to move on,” said Argentine coach Scaloni. He has reason to be frustrated. On the evening of November 22, Beijing time, in the first round of Group C of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Saudi Arabian team defeated the favorite Argentina 2:1, making an upset. After the Argentine team scored the first goal in the first half to take the lead, Messi and Lautaro broke the opponent’s goal three times, but they were all ruled invalid for offside.

What “blocked” these goals was the “new technology” in Scaloni’s mouth – the semi-automatic offside recognition system. It was officially launched in the World Cup for the first time, and this technology performed very “eye-catching” in the first 4 games.

In the opening match of this World Cup at 00:00 on November 21, Beijing time, the semi-automatic offside recognition system played a role in the second minute. It accurately recognized that the Ecuadorian player Estrada was in an offside position when receiving the ball According to this, the referee invalidated Ecuador’s blitz goal. “I think this is a goal. Estrada may need to cut his toenails.” Ecuador coach Alfaro joked after the game.

The distance of a toenail is a joke but not an exaggeration. Through 12 special cameras installed under the roof of the stadium, the semi-automatic offside recognition technology tracks 29 body points related to offside determination on each player on the field, and sends data 50 times per second on average, so as to realize the recognition of people and Real-time precise positioning of the ball. Inside each World Cup ball is a sensor that sends data to the video assistant referee 500 times per second.

During the game, when an offside offensive player receives a pass from a teammate, the semi-automatic offside recognition system will send an alarm to the video assistant referee and automatically generate an offside line. Inform the referee that all this can be done in a short time. On November 30, 2021, the FIFA Arabian Cup became a “testing field” for this technology and received good feedback. This new technology has also been adopted in this season’s Champions League, Europa League and other competitions.

Only 3 days after the start of this World Cup, many goals have been “rejected” by it. Although it seems a bit “cruel”, it is also an effort to better ensure fair competition. “This technology allows referees to make decisions faster and more accurately,” said Collina, chairman of the FIFA referee committee.

In this World Cup, whenever the semi-automatic offside recognition system intervenes in the game, the offside line drawing image generated by it will appear on the big screen of the stadium and present to the audience. Fans who watch games through platforms such as the Internet and TV can also feel the changes brought about by technology.

In a game, which side is the most offensive from both sides? Is it penetration in the middle, a long pass over the top, or is it more used to crossing after a breakthrough from the side? Which player has broken through the opponent’s defense more times, and who has successfully completed the most interceptions… Compared with the simple data in the past, the real-time data provided by this World Cup is richer and more specific.

This is due to the new “Enhanced Football Intelligence Information Service” provided by FIFA. This system was developed and designed by a professional team of FIFA. , Forced errors and other 11 different aspects provide data, so that the audience can analyze the game trend more intuitively.

In the new statistics of this World Cup, the ball possession rate has added another option of “contesting” from the previous “either-or” of the two teams. This detail reflects that the current statistics are more refined.

Looking back 12 years ago, in the 2010 South Africa World Cup 1/8 final match between England and Germany, England player Lampard’s wonderful shot had clearly crossed the goal line, but the goal was ruled invalid. It was this controversial goal that prompted the official adoption of goal-line technology in 2013. At the end of 2014, the use of video assistant referees was discussed, and it was launched at the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

The use of the semi-automatic offside recognition system has also been brewing since the World Cup in Russia. The World Cup is a four-year competition and a stage for the application of many new technologies.