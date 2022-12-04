Home Sports Sensational Adriano, the former Inter separates 24 days after the wedding: “She is furious because…”
Sensational Adriano, the former Inter separates 24 days after the wedding: "She is furious because…"

Sensational Adriano, the former Inter separates 24 days after the wedding: “She is furious because…”

The news that comes from Brazil and that concerns the former Inter striker Adriano is unpleasant and, in some ways, sensational

The news that comes from Brazil and that concerns the former Inter striker Adriano is unpleasant and, in some ways, sensational. According to reports from the Extra newspaper of Rio de Janeiro, in fact, the Emperor would have already separated from his wife Micaela Mesquita, a Brazilian hairdresser, his fiancée since 2015 and with whom he had married in a civil ceremony just 24 days ago. precisely on November 9 last year.

According to rumors, Adriano would have gone to Vila Cruzeiro, where he grew up in the north of Rio de Janeiro, to attend the World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland with some friends, which the green-and-gold then won 1-0. So far nothing strange, except that the former Inter returned home only two days later. A conduct that sent his wife Micaela into a rage, who did not even accept the apologies of her new husband. This weekend, the two had planned an intimate ceremony with friends and family to celebrate their union, but the celebration never happened.

It is certainly not the first time that Adriano and Micaela have come to loggerheads, given that, as UOL Esporte reports, they have broken up since 2015 and have gotten back together 5 times. Story of a turbulent love (and marriage)…

