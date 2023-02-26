The battle in the spring league round is gaining momentum. The players of Raków Częstochowa are still in the best moods, as they maintain a certain lead in the league table. Completely different moods prevail in Gdańsk, Białystok or Zabrze. The results of teams from these cities are not satisfactory, which translates into growing frustration of fans.

See the video

This is how Santos’ staff in Poland is supposed to look like. PZPN reveals details

Two coaches of Ekstraklasa clubs on the way out. A sensational successor on the horizon

Coaches are often blamed for poor performance. And as reported by the media, there may be surprising changes in the Ekstraklasa. Bartosch Gaul from Górnik Zabrze caught his breath. His players scored their first victory in the spring round on Sunday, defeating Stal Mielec 1-0, but his ratings are still not very high.

Spanish media without mercy for Lewandowski. The worst. “What’s going on with him?”

The situation is similar for Marcin Kaczmarek from Lechia Gdańsk and Maciej Stolarczyk from Jagiellonia Białystok. Both teams have recorded one win each in this round and occupy the bottom of the table. As a result, it is said that both coaches may soon say goodbye to their positions. And here comes sensational information. According to arrangements WP Sports Facts former PSG coach Luis Fernandez was offered to both clubs.

You can also find more sports content on Gazeta.pl

This information may surprise you. We are talking about a legendary player who won the European Championship with France in 1984 and spent most of his career with PSG. Later, he worked, among others, as a coach of PSG, Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol. The last time he had real contact with the ball was in 2017-18, when he was the scouting coordinator at PSG.

FC Barcelona has found a competitor for Lewandowski. “Unstoppable”

The former player is currently realizing himself as a football expert at BeIN Sport, but he does not rule out returning to the coaching bench. Soon he can lead one of the Ekstraklasa clubs.