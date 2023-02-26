Home World 3 explosions at the airport in Belarus | Info
In Belarus on Mačulišči Airport three explosions rang out this afternoon, “Kiev Independent” reports. Machulishchi Airport is also the command base of the Belarusian Air Force, where there is an A-50U early radar detection aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as three MiG 31K fighter jets for launching hypersonic missiles of the type “Dagger“. It is supposed to be a drone, allegedly Ukrainian, attempted to damage an early warning aircraft and control of the A-50 of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

So far, there is no official and reliable information about what exactly happened. Ukrainian “Telegram” channels state that on the border of Ukraine and Belarus, there was a shooting and that one member of the border guard died. The shooting happened on Saturday around five o’clock in the morning.

