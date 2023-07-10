Home » Sergio Rico out of intensive care, I feel very lucky – Football
Sergio Rico speaks again a few days after leaving the intensive care unit of the ‘Virgen del Rocío’ hospital in Seville. The Paris St. Germain goalkeeper had been in a coma for 19 days after suffering a head injury from the violent impact of a fall from a horse, then he woke up but remained in intensive care. In this period of time he has lost 20 kilos, losing 30% of his muscle mass and, at least for now, a return to the field seems to be excluded.

Donnarumma’s ‘twelfth’ at PSG was hospitalized on May 28 in the Seville hospital following a severe head injury following a fall from a horse at El Rocio (Huelva). Now, through a post on Instagram, Sergio Rico wanted to thank all those who have shown him love and support. “I wanted to thank each of the people who have shown me and transmitted their love in these difficult days – his words -. I continue to work for my recovery, I am improving day by day. I feel very lucky, once again, thanks to all and hope to see you again soon”.

