Serie A, 13th matchday: the matches, where to watch them and the referees

by admin
The 13th day of the championship sees the teams on the pitch from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th November. The day ends on Monday at 8.45pm with Bologna-Turinlive on SkySky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K channels, and streaming on NOW. The matches of the thirteenth day of the championship: where to see them, the referees and the disqualified players

Il thirteenth round Serie A is being played from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th November. It starts on Saturday at 3.00 pm with Salernitana-Lazio and continues at 6.00 pm with Atalanta-Napoli. In the evening, at 8.45pm, they take to the field Milan e Fiorentina, the match will be live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport UNO, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Sunday starts at 12.30 with Cagliari-Monza, live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and streaming on NOW. We then continue at 3.00 pm with a double appointment: Empoli-Sassuolo e Frosinone-Genoa. At 6.00 pm it’s time for Rome-Udinese. Sunday ends at 8.45pm with the challenge Juventus-Inter. The championship day also continues on Monday, at 6.30 pm Verona-Lecce while at 8.45pm Bologna-Turinlive on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW.

Serie A players who miss the 13th matchday are disqualified

I am be those disqualified for the 13th matchday of the championship following the decisions of the Serie A Sports Judge:

Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina)
Luis Alberto (Lazio)
Rainbow Ramadan (Lecce)
Olivier Giroud (Milan) – 2 match ban
Marten De Roon (Atalanta)
Davide Faraoni (Verona)

