Serie A, calendar 2023 24: when the draw, start, end and stop dates

Wednesday 5 July: this is the date on which the new Serie A championship calendar for the 2023-24 season will be known. It starts on the weekend of August 20, and ends on May 26, 2024. Sky will be live from 11.45 on Sky Sport 24 for real-time commentary on the new calendar. On the SkySport.it website, the photo gallery day by day

The day is coming when all the dates and matches of the upcoming season will be known. Napoli are reigning champions, Frosinone, Genoa and Cagliari have arrived from Serie B. When the first big match? The derbies? Who will compete on the first and last day. To find out the complete calendar, the appointment is for Wednesday 5 July at 12.

When does Serie A 2023/24 start?

In less than two months we will be back on the field for the start of a new championship season. The Lega Serie A has communicated the start date of the 2023-24 season: it starts on the weekend of August 20, 2023.

When does Serie A 2023/24 end?

38 days, 380 games overall to decree who will be champion of Italy, places for Europe, salvation and relegations. The last highly anticipated round is scheduled for the end of May, more precisely on weekend of May 26, 2024.

When will there be stops

There are a total of four stops scheduled for the championship. As usual, all to make room for the national matches and – as far as Europe is concerned – for the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship which will be played at the end of the next Serie A. The reference date for the break is taken into consideration the Sunday where there will be no championship. As always, the national matches will be played both in the previous week and in the following days, on the indicated Sunday

First break: Sunday 10 September 2023

Second break: Sunday 15 October 2023

Third break: Sunday 19 November 2023

Fourth break: Sunday 24 March 2024

Only one midweek shift

This is what is foreseen by the Lega Serie A. After the last season interspersed with the World Cup and with four midweek rounds, we move on to the only one foreseen for the A 2023-24. It will be Wednesday 27 September 2023.

The 20 protagonists of the championship

We start again from Naples champion of Italy 2022-23. No absolute rookie like last year’s Monza. Frosinone, Genoa and Cagliari arrived from B. Instead, there will no longer be the relegated Spezia, Cremonese and Sampdoria. Here is the complete list in alphabetical order:

ATALANTA

BOLOGNA

CAGLIARI

EMPOLI

FIORENTINA

FROSINONE

GENOA

INTER

JUVENTUS

LAZIO

LECCE

MILAN

MONZA

NAPOLI

ROMA

SALERNITANA

SASSUOLO

TORINO

UDINESE

VERONA

