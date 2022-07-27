Home Sports Serie A market: Juve, puzzle in midfield. United on Milinkovic-Savic – Sport – Football
Bologna, 27 July 2022 – The injury of Paul Pogba may have modified i market plans of the Juventus. The meniscus injury will force the Frenchman to have an operation and stay in the pits for about two months; under these conditions, the Old Lady can no longer afford to sell Adrien Rabiot o Weston McKennie. The first was on the market, but now it will start only in the face of an indispensable offer or an exchange with Paris Saint-Germain for Paredes, currently unlikely; the American, on the other hand, was courted by the Tottenham e Allegri explicitly asked the management to consider it non-transferable. Who can leave is Arthur: il Valencia di Gattuso would like him on loan, with part of the salary paid by the bianconeri. Cherubini also looks around to find the vice-Vlahovic: a return of Morata remains complicated, Werner has too high a salary e Martial it’s an old ball. In the end, it could be Firmino.

L’Inter has no news on Milan Skriniar. The negotiation with the Psg ran aground completely, with Marotta which asks for 70 million euros and will not give discounts. Under these conditions, the Parisians will turn around and the defender could renew until 2027, based on a € 5 million salary plus bonus. On the other side of Milan, the Rossoneri, the soap opera Charles continues Of Ketelaere. Maldini has raised for the umpteenth time: 31 million plus 4 bonus al Used, which seems willing to accept. The white smoke, at this point, could really be around the corner.

The other negotiations

Il Manchester United monitor Milinkovic-Savic. The Lazio always asks for 70 million euros, the English press is sure that the Red Devils want to offer 50 million; the lunge could come in August. The Napoli probe the pitch to find a goalkeeper: Keylor Navas it’s too expensive, from the top of his 7 million salary, while Kepa he could choose to cut part of the salary in order to relaunch away from London. There Fiorentina tries to resolve the situation related to Kokorin, on the edge of the team. The Russian asks 3.6 million for severance pay, corresponding to his salary between now and the expiry of the contract, scheduled for 2024. The Bologna accepted Rennes’ second offer for Theate, of over 20 million euros. The rossoblù also try to overtake the Sassuolo in the race for Lorenzo Lucca del Pisa, requested with the loan formula with the right of redemption. The Spice is on the hunt for a tip: the favorite is Pavoletti of Cagliari, Kouame is the alternative.

