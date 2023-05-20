Home » Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 36th day
Sports

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 36th day

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 36th day

Il Saturday from the thirty-sixth day of Serie A sees the Cremona face at 15.00 in the house the Bologna. At 18.00 they take the field Atalanta e Veronawhile at 20.45 it’s time for the evening advance Milan-Sampdoria, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni with commentary by Luca Marchegiani. The links on the sideline are edited by Peppe Di Stefano and Manuele Baiocchini.

The studios of Sky Sports

Appointment Saturday evening with Alessandro Bonan e Sky Calcio the Originalwith Gianluca Di Marzio, Veronica Baldaccini, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Condò and Walter Zenga.

