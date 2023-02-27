Verona-Fiorenzina on the field at 18:30 DIRECT for the 24th day of Serie A

Probable lineups

Verona (3-4-2-1): 1 Mount; 42 Coppola, 6 Hien, 23 Magnani; 29 Depaoli, 61 Tamez, 33 Duda, 3 Doig; 26 Hours, 8 Lazovic; 38 Gaich. (22 Berardi, 34 Perilli, 2 Zefick, 17 Ceccherini, 5 Pharoni, 32 Cabal, 29 Dawidowicz, 24 Terracciano, 28 Abildgaard, 25 Braff, 30 Kallon, 11 Lasagna). All.: Saffron.

Disqualified: none

Be wary: nobody.

Out: Djuric, Henry, Hrustic, Sulemana, Veloso.

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): 1 Terracciano; 2 Dodo’, 28 Quarta, 98 Igor, 3 Biraghi; 5 Bonaventure, 34 Amrabat; 38 Mandragora, 22 Gonzalez, 9 Cabral; 99 Kouame. (56 Sirigu, 31 Cerofolini, 15 Terzic, 23 Venuti, 16 Ranieri, 42 Bianco, 32 Duncan, 72 Barak, 8 Saponara, 11 Ikoné, 10 Castrovilli, 7 Jovic, 77 Brekalo, 33 Sottil). All.: Italian.

Disqualified: none

Warned: Bonaventure.

Out: Milenkovic

Referee: La Penna di Roma 1

VERONA HOUSE

Verona have continued their preparations in view of today’s match at the Bentegodi against Fiorentina. At the Sporting Center Paradiso in Peschiera, the Gialloblù carried out the following activities: strength work in the gym and tactical exercises. Morning training session always in Peschiera and strictly behind closed doors. Fiorentina could feel a little tired as last week they were involved at home in the second leg of the Conference League Playoffs against Portuguese side Sporting Braga.

FLORENTINE HOUSE

“Verona are a very formidable team, especially at home. They have restarted, they are in a great moment and we have to counter a team that will give us a hard time. We too have to get points and climb positions, it will be a difficult match between two teams who they want to win. Let’s expect everything. For some years now, it has been offering a certain type of football, aggressive and made up of many man against man. They start up again and attack the area with ferocity. I expect this Hellas.” This is how the Italian coach Vincenzo spoke to the official Fiorentina media about the match that the Viola will face next Monday at the Bentegodi stadium. A Fiorentina side that is doing very well in the Conference League, after having eliminated the Portuguese side of Braga in the round of 16, the double challenge with the Turkish side of Sivasspor awaits them, but which must try to improve their league standings: “We’ve been saying this for a long time time, we have to accelerate in the league and gain a few positions – underlined Italiano – We are not happy with what we are doing in Serie A. We have often put our effort into it, but the truth is that we have to start scoring points and move up the standings. since Monday”.