Six days to go, two direct clashes and only one relegation. Tomorrow the first challenge that counts double, between the Tuscans on the comeback and the Venetians

Three teams in two points and six days to play. Salvation is up for grabs, which is equivalent to avoiding that last place which will sanction the only relegation from the Superlega to A-2. The bottom of the standings holds no less excitement than the rest of the league, on the contrary. Siena’s two victories have reshuffled the cards and now for Padua and Taranto the end of the season has become a swamp where the slightest mistake can be fatal. “Well, we are quite vaccinated – smiles Jacopo Cuttini, at the helm of Padua for three seasons now -. Even a year ago we saved ourselves on the penultimate matchday. We are aware of the investments and the planning we are making. Of course it is true that currently the level “He’s very high. In my opinion, this year’s team would have done better last season.”

Direct clashes — We start tomorrow with Siena-Padua and the Tuscans will immediately be a good testing ground. “It’s a team full of high-level players who have now also found their balance and are playing well. And now they obviously see salvation at hand. Winning away points will be very difficult. The truth is that we can’t face to anyone, direct confrontation or not. On the other hand, if those were enough, we should already be in place since we won three”, continues Cuttini. However, Siena lost Giulio Pinali: “They have already found a reinforcement (the Polish Bartmann, ed) and in any case Pereyra, when he entered, always had important numbers”.

Nema Petric, Serbian spiker and European champion in 2019, agrees with a career between Italy, Russia and Turkey: “Giulio’s injury (Pinali, ed.) is a huge disappointment especially for him and I hope he recovers quickly and well Pereyra, however, is an excellent player. But above all we have to trust the work we are doing in the gym and which is finally paying off.” Siena came out with character and got back on track: “Yes, we’ll do the math at the end, but we’re certainly training now with less weight on us after months in which it seemed like the work done wasn’t enough. In reality, it hasn’t changed our work, only now it’s coming out.” On direct matches, he’s not so definitive: “I don’t think they’ll be so decisive. We need to score points with everyone in this league.” Meanwhile Siena, after Padua, will also have a confrontation with Taranto who is trying to recover Stefani. See also World Cup, Forlan: "My Uruguay is ready for the challenge"

Surprised — “I see it as very complicated – says Marco Falaschi, director of the Apulian team -. We are gathered in two points, with only one team that will have to relegate. I have to be honest, I didn’t expect Siena to be able to achieve two consecutive results like the two 3-point victories against Piacenza first and then against Cisterna. It is clear that this has totally changed the perspective. The direct clashes? We only have one, with Siena at home. Of course, therefore now it will be a question of going to play every game to the max, trying to take points from everywhere”. Without Stefani, Taranto performed a miracle beating Verona… “But miracles don’t happen every week. And in fact against Padova they put us in the crosshairs in reception and it was more difficult for us. Now this French boy has arrived, Ibrahim Lawani In the meantime, he’s an opposite in role, he’s just arrived from the French championship (Paris, ed), we’ll certainly need him for training, but then coach Di Pinto will evaluate how to send him onto the pitch. It’s clear that for us the emergency continues” . Also because Taranto comes to this sprint with the most fragile roster. “I think we can say without hiding behind a finger. But this doesn’t mean that we won’t try in all the matches until safety”.

January 28, 2023

