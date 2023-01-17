The law of the bomber. To silence critics and market rumors: Massimo Coda launches Genoa, which in the Serie B postponement beats Venice by a measure at Ferraris and catches Reggina in 2nd place in the championship standings. It took a flash to unlock a game that seemed to run towards 0-0, by Coda and Gilardino, who first kept his 9 and then threw it to decide a game with an impressive specific weight.

Gilardino does not deviate from the 4-3-3 with which he has done so well since taking office on the Genoa bench (10 points in four games), confirming Bari’s eleven with only one exception: Criscito’s return from 1′ on left – in place of the adapted Sabelli – after last Thursday’s test in the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico against Roma in which the former Toronto full-back took over late in the second half. For the rest, another initial bench for Coda with Puscas starting and the couple Aramu-Gudmundsson on his sides. Confirmations also among the guests: another 3-5-2 for coach Vanoli, with the new Pierini attacking partner of the very confirmed Pohjanpalo. Bench for Johnsen, the Russian Cheryshev still in the pits.

The match

—

Before the start, a special dedication to those inside Ferraris who made history, on the Sampdoria side of Genoa: a minute’s silence to remember Gianluca Vialli, then here’s the start. In the first 10′ it was Genoa who managed the ball, with possession close to 70%, and in the 19th minute the first opportunity arrived. The Venice defense spits out a ball thrown into Joronen’s area, Gudmundsson arrives on the rebuttal and coordinates well on the fly but his attempt is deflected for a corner kick. Shortly after, it is the former Aramu who tries to score with a powerful left foot that the visiting goalkeeper remains attentive to. The episode that could steer the match arrives about ten minutes from the end of the first half, and is in favor of Venezia: Crnigoj shoots hard at the near post without finding the goal, but a very risky intervention by Criscito forces a check to the referee Honey. All in order, we play. And 4′ later it was again Venice that came close to scoring, again with Crnigoj in the lead: the ball in tow for him in the Genoa area, the Slovenian kicked with a sure shot but a superlative intervention by the rossoblù goalkeeper Martinez sent the ball over the crossbar. The second half opens with a double substitution by Gilardino, who turns to a sort of 3-4-2-1 inserting Sabelli and Vogliacco for Hefti (not during the day) and Jagiello. The script of the match does not change, Genoa look for the right way through a sterile ball possession while Venice tries in the restart. In the 66th minute the rossoblùs unlock, but in an irregular way: Puscas side for Aramu who controls and beats Joronen but from an offside position. Both coaches try to shake up the game with another double change on each side: Gila inserts Sturaro and Coda, Vanoli tries with Johnsen and Jajalo. The choice pays off to the home coach, because in the 85th minute it is Coda himself who unlocks a game that seemed to be heading towards a draw. Dragusin puts in the way for Yalcin (who also took over), the Turkish side in the center of the area on which the rossoblù 9 pounces like a hawk who thanks and puts in. From there begins a short but frantic search for a draw for Venezia, who tries with a very insidious cross from Haps on which, however, no one arrives. Then it is Bani who saves the Griffin on the line. Flying on Gilardino’s wings: 13 points in 5 days, 2nd place and aiming for promotion. Venice comes out defeated perhaps undeservedly and remains in the relegation zone at -2 from the play-out zone.