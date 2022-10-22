Home Sports Serie B, the results: De Rossi, what a victory for Spal! Frosinone shot, Reggina thud
Serie B, the results: De Rossi, what a victory for Spal! Frosinone shot, Reggina thud

Serie B, the results: De Rossi, what a victory for Spal! Frosinone shot, Reggina thud

The first three points of the former Roma arrive with a hand on Cosenza. Reggina goes from 0-3 to 2-3, but does not complete the internal comeback with Perugia. Parma falls with Sudtirol, which overtakes him in the standings. The new Benevento coach is dry

Daniele De Rossi can celebrate his first victory as a coach, a great 5-0 on his debut at home with Spal against Cosenza. Shot by Frosinone, who wins 1-0 over Bari, unblocking it in the 92nd minute with a goal from Borrelli. Throw Reggina, who tries the comeback but is defeated 2-3 at home by Perugia (which ends in 10 men). Parma falls with Sudtirol due to a super goal by Nicolussi Caviglia.

These are the results of the 14 matches: Brescia-Venezia 1-1, Como-Benevento 2-1, Frosinone-Bari 1-0, Reggina-Perugia 2-3, Spal-Cosenza 5-0, Sudtirol-Parma 1-0.

At 4.15 pm Ternana-Genoa will be played.

October 22 – 4:05 pm

