Daniele De Rossi can celebrate his first victory as a coach, a great 5-0 on his debut at home with Spal against Cosenza. Shot by Frosinone, who wins 1-0 over Bari, unblocking it in the 92nd minute with a goal from Borrelli. Throw Reggina, who tries the comeback but is defeated 2-3 at home by Perugia (which ends in 10 men). Parma falls with Sudtirol due to a super goal by Nicolussi Caviglia.