Pippo Inzaghi’s team trims four goals to Südtirol, the Apulians beat Perugia. Inglese gives Parma the victory against Cosenza

Michele Antonelli

A goal from Ekuban gives Genoa the success at the Garibaldi Arena: Blessin’s team beats Pisa 1-0 and joins Ascoli at the top of the standings, with 7 points. Bari won 3-1 at Curi, against Perugia, and found their first success of the season. Reggina has fun and trims a poker to Südtirol (4-0) in the match against Granillo, while Benevento passes 2-1 against Frosinone at Vigorito, thanks to Forte’s brace. In the other matches on Sunday, Inglese gives the 3 points to Parma in the 1-0 of the Tardini against Cosenza, Cittadella and Venezia draw 1-1 at the Tombolato.

Perugia-Bari 1-3 — The Curi match lights up after 2 ‘with the penalty kick assigned to the hosts for a foul on Olivieri: the attacker shows up on the spot, but the right is neutralized by Caprile. After 10 ‘Bari passes with Folorunsho, who served in the area by Maita places the left that is worth 1-0 behind Gori. Castori’s team tries to regroup and in the 34th minute almost equal with Angella’s header, which is printed on the crossbar after Caprile’s deviation. Bari doubles in the 53rd minute with the usual Cheddira: the red and white striker takes advantage of the uncertainty in defense of the hosts and bags into an empty net. Perugia is not there and shortens the distance with the header of Strizzolo (57 ‘). After Casasola’s post, Castori’s team remains in 10 for the red remedied by Sgarbi (double yellow). The challenge, however, returns in numerical parity after 3 ‘, with the expulsion of Ricci. The band of Mignani closes the game with the usual Antenucci, who beats Gori at the suggestion of D’Errico 20 ‘from the end. See also European women's 2022, Italy-Iceland 1-1: Bergamaschi keeps hopes alight - Sport

Pisa-Genoa 0-1 — At the Garibaldi Arena, Genoa passes the half hour with Ekuban, good at shooting on Coda’s suggestion and overtaking Nicolas in a lob. At the beginning of the second half, Pisa reacts, dangerous around the hour of play with Cisse and Sibilli: Blessin’s defense holds up. The Tuscans try to push in the final, but the rossoblù fort is unsurpassable and leaves little space for Maran’s team, who closes in ten after the expulsion of Calabresi (85 ‘). Genoa wins by measure and joins Ascoli at the top of the standings, at 7.

Reggina-Südtirol 4-0 — Rivas’s post from the edge of the area ignites Granillo’s challenge after 8 ‘. A minute later another chance for Inzaghi’s team, from a corner kick: Cionek’s header, directed under the intersection, and a superlative response from Poluzzi. The game changes in the 24th minute, with Greco’s team remaining inferior after Curto’s expulsion for a bad intervention on Fabbian. A few turns of the clock and the 2003 class unlocks the match with a nice header on Di Chiara’s assist (35 ‘). In the recovery comes the Calabrian doubling with Majer, who uses another winning pass from Di Chiara to pierce Poluzzi with the right plate. Südtirol tries to react from a free kick: in the 53rd minute, Belardinelli’s header hits the crossbar. Pierozzi crowns a good performance by signing Reggina’s trio, at 61 ‘. The Calabrian domination ends with Lombardi’s poker in the 70th minute. It ends 4-0, Pippo Inzaghi smiles.

Benevento-Frosinone 2-1 — The guests showed up in the 6 ‘with Caso’s fine right: careful Paleari, who rejects. Benevento takes measures with the passing of the minutes and earns a penalty kick in the 17 ‘, after being held in the area by Lucioni on Forte. The “Shark” goes from eleven meters, but the central conclusion is Turati’s gloves. The attacker is released in the 35th minute: Masciangelo’s right cross, head shot and advantage for the Caserta team. In recovery, the Pairetto referee cancels Forte’s doubling after Var control: the first fraction ends 1-0. At 59 ‘Frosinone finds the 1-1 with Garritano, precise in closing the triangulation with Rohden. The balance did not last long: in the 62nd minute, Forte mock Turati after being rejected on the conclusion of La Gumina and brought the Campania forward. It is the winning goal. See also The Alleghe aims high and Levis dreams of the final. "I ask our fans to support us at De Toni"

Parma-Cosenza — After a quarter of an hour, Parma tries to raise the center of gravity: at 17 ‘danger in the Calabrian area with Coulibaly’s cross cut from the right: Matosevic moves away. At 21 ‘chance Cosenza: Voce finds the deviation on the cross of D’Urso, but Chichizola is careful in rejecting. Pecchia’s team passes on 29 ‘with the first center in 2022 by English: the yellow-blue striker is the fastest in the area and finds the winning deviation on the corner of Mihaila with his left foot. At the Tardini it ends 1-0 for the yellow and blue.

Cittadella-Venice 1-1 — The Cittadella starts strong and shows up in Joronen’s parts as early as 12 ‘, with Asencio: Donnarumma’s header from a cross comes out a few centimeters from the post. Gorini’s men insist and close to the advantage in the 23rd minute: the Spaniard always heads the crossbar, then Del Fabro shoots high on the tap-in. The game of Tombolato is released under the deluge at 20 ‘from 90’, with the stunt of Antonucci, good at finding the goal after Joronen’s rejection on Asencio. Venezia closes ahead and in the 85th minute finds the 1-1 final goal with Cuisance, cold in beating Kastrati with his left.