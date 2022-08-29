Guangming Daily, Beijing, August 28 (Reporter Yao Yaqi)The “Fuxing” EMU and other Chinese enterprises have independently developed products for the third-generation vaccines and specific drugs of Omicron… In the first and second exhibition halls of the National Convention Center, a series of new technologies and new applications of service trade are being successively ” On the shelves”, the 2022 Service Trade Fair comprehensive exhibition area, environmental special exhibition area, provincial, regional and municipal exhibition areas are being arranged in an orderly manner.

This is the location of the second phase of the National Convention Center taken during the media camp of the Service Trade Fair on August 28.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cai Yang

In the first-phase exhibition hall of the National Convention Center, Zhang Haocheng, deputy director of the Beijing International Service Trade Affairs Center, introduced that the overall exhibition area of ​​the annual theme exhibition area of ​​the 2022 Service Trade Fair Comprehensive Exhibition will reach 21,000 square meters, and 129 companies from 15 countries in the field of service trade are preferred. International and domestic leading enterprises, centering on the theme of “service cooperation to promote development, green innovation and welcoming the future”, focus on hot trends in service trade, and focus on displaying new technologies, new applications and new services of leading enterprises and institutions in the field of global service trade.

In this year’s comprehensive exhibition area, a number of companies brought their own research and development products, such as the “Fuxing” EMU, a high-speed train with completely independent intellectual property rights and world advanced level, led by my country Railway Group, and the first self-developed EMU in my country. Fully automated container terminal – Xiamen Yuanhai 5G Smart Terminal, etc. Digital frontier technologies such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain are injecting strong momentum into the development of global service trade.

The continuous upgrading of immersive experience technologies such as AR and VR has enabled the vivid presentation of digital solutions for trade in services. This year’s comprehensive exhibition area has comprehensively enhanced the interactivity, experience and industry leadership of the exhibition. At the exhibition, the audience will have the opportunity to experience the lifelike Dunhuang murals displayed by Hetu AR virtual and real fusion technology, the immersive viewing experience brought by Qualcomm’s “Metaverse” VR glasses all-in-one machine, and Intel’s development for the Winter Olympics. Immersive experience brought by machine vision and artificial intelligence system “black technology“.

The cross-border integration of innovative technologies promotes the continuous iterative upgrading of medical, consumer and other industries, provides a more adequate and comprehensive realization path for people’s yearning for a better life, and profoundly affects personal life experience. In the comprehensive exhibition area, the audience can experience the “knowledge-based live broadcast” of Oriental selection on the spot, have a first look at the third-generation vaccines and special drugs for Omicron released by Sinopharm Group in the world, and feel the rise of China‘s service power in the progress of science and technology.

Epson’s intelligent face recognition contactless authentication printing technology, Alibaba’s green low-carbon cloud computing server, Amazon ESG carbon footprint calculation, Intel “green personal computer”, Pacific Insurance full-process green building risk management services… Comprehensive exhibition companies around Green innovation showcases new products, new technologies and new application scenarios of global service trade. Not only that, the underground exhibition area of ​​the comprehensive exhibition specially exhibits the services of more than 10 top environmental research institutions at home and abroad, including the Beijing Institute of Science and Technology, and clean energy companies’ comprehensive ecological environment management, technical testing, energy conservation and emission reduction, and environmental protection services. And technical cases, oriented to global services, to achieve mutually beneficial sharing.

In addition, the comprehensive exhibition area also gathers Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders from the fields of finance, supply chain, medical care, energy, business services, etc., to focus on displaying advanced services for enterprise digital transformation, technological innovation, environmental protection and smart health care. Case, sharing Chinese wisdom with the world.

In the second-phase exhibition hall of the National Convention Center, the special exhibition on environmental services is a new highlight of this year’s service trade fair.

“The special exhibition of environmental services is the first time to set up an exhibition this year.” Zhang Tong, project manager of the exhibition group of the service trade special class of Capital Exhibition Group, said that the special exhibition of environmental services closely follows the hot trends of the industry, with the theme of “Double Carbon Empowerment and Revitalizing Innovation Power” On the theme, five special zones are set up, namely low-carbon energy, climate and carbon economy, carbon neutrality and green technology, “Double-Carbon” demonstration city, and environmental protection industry, focusing on displaying the latest achievements and technological applications in the field of global environmental services.

During the 2022 CIFTIS, the topic of environmental services will focus on hot topics such as “carbon peak carbon neutralization”, “dual carbon” empowering industry development, carbon trading, and green cities. Nearly 30 forums will be held, including the meteorological and economic summit forum. , 2022 Green Development International Summit, Carbon Market and Carbon Finance Summit, etc.

The environmental theme exhibition area is adjacent to the provincial, regional and municipal exhibition areas. “Exhibiting in the same pavilion can effectively realize the benign interaction between exhibition areas.” Zhang Tong said that as the largest application scenario for the realization of the “dual carbon” goal, the development of green and low-carbon smart city construction has become a comprehensive development of the “dual carbon” strategy. Powerful way forward. The environmental service exhibition area provides technical solutions for the “dual carbon” goals and implementation paths of various provinces and cities, and the provinces and cities bring high-quality demands to the environmental service exhibition area to achieve win-win cooperation.

“Guangming Daily” (10th edition on August 29, 2022)

