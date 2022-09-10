Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 9 (Reporter Li Jia) Shen Xue, chairman of the China Figure Skating Association, attended the 2022 Freshmen Opening Ceremony and Teachers’ Day Commendation Ceremony of Beijing Dance Academy on the morning of the 9th, praising Beiwu’s contribution to the development of Chinese figure skating and Looking forward to deepening cooperation with Beiwu. Beijing Winter Olympics pair skating champion Sui Wenjing was awarded a visiting certificate at the conference.

In 2018, the China Figure Skating Association signed a “strategic cooperation agreement” with the Beijing Dance Academy to cooperate in high-level talent training and figure skating research. Shen Xue said that in the past four years, Beiwu has always placed support for the development of Chinese figure skating in an important position, especially the service preparation for the competition as the top priority, in the selection of music and music, action arrangement, program performance, etc. On the other hand, he gave valuable professional guidance, especially made important contributions to the Chinese figure skating team Sui Wenjing/Han Cong winning the gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Shen Xue introduced that figure skating and dance have many things in common, and the two can learn from each other in many places. “Many figure skaters have received dance training since childhood, and they will also receive guidance from dance teachers when preparing for battle.” She also said that in the future Injury recovery, dance creativity and other aspects of the association and Beiwu can further strengthen exchanges, continue the good cooperation before, and hope to strengthen international exchanges.

Sui Wenjing will visit and study in the choreography major of Beiwu in the next year. She said: “I had the idea of ​​becoming a choreographer 6 or 7 years ago. I would like to thank the association and Beiwu for providing this learning opportunity. I hope to create better programs in my future career.”

On the same day, the Beijing Dance Academy also commended the advanced individuals who served the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games. Fei Wenrun, an ice dancer from the 2021 high-level sports team, was among the honorees. During the Beijing Winter Olympics, he was the A venue volunteer.

Fei Wenrun said that watching the performances of the world‘s top figure skating athletes at the Winter Olympics gave him a deeper understanding of figure skating in terms of skating speed, detail presentation, and musical understanding, and the athletes’ hard work was also infected. Own.

According to reports, since the cooperation started in 2018, the cooperation project between the China Figure Skating Association and the Beijing Dance Academy has recruited 19 people, including 6 high-level athletes. Fei Wenrun is one of the outstanding representatives. He introduced that by studying and training in Beiwu, you can get more exposure to dance knowledge and have a deeper understanding of the beauty of dance. “While skating, learning and competing, this is a rare opportunity.”