The historic bomber of the former Keralpen is charged for the new adventure. «The best feeling? Certainly with my deputy captain Chiara De Valerio “

BELLUNO

Just look it in the eye, hear it speak, see it in action to understand what it is made of: the captain’s pasta. Sandra Sommariva will be the field guide of the Dolomiti Bellunesi Women. Born in 1994, a connecting figure between midfield and attack, from the age of 13 she played in the Belluno and, despite the many requests from higher category clubs, she has always remained in the province. He also participated in two internships with the Under 17 National Team and, three times, in the Tournament of Regions, called up in the Under 17 and 23 representative teams. , against Saronecaneva), it is worth getting to know the leader of the group better.

Sandra, is football…?

«Passion, sacrifice, fun, play, intelligence. It means having a special relationship with that round thing called a ball: a “thing” to know in every single detail ».

Technical features?

«I’m a playmaker, I love serving assists to my teammates. But I also like to score: that’s why I also consider myself a forward ».

The match to remember?

«It was the year 2011, with the Juniores we were playing against the girls of Pordenone. Which, in case of victory, would have qualified for the playoffs. They were clearly superior to us and sure to win, but that night we put our heart into it. The multi-sports stadium was packed, we had a great support. And I made a hat-trick: in the 90 ‘, the Friulians led 4-3 in the score and, at the last minute, the 4-4 matured thanks to my volley from outside the area. It is useless to explain the emotion felt ».

What does the passage to the Belluno Dolomites represent?

«It is a turning point for women’s football in the province. I can say with certainty that, if this “merger” had not materialized, we would have had serious problems in registering the team. We are delighted and excited for the new experience. We hope it will be an incentive to bring as many people as possible closer to a reality that is perhaps still little known ».

Objective?

«Play a good championship. We are a young team, we know we have been facing structured formations for years, but we will play it with anyone and we will give 100% in every match ».

The partner with whom there is the best feeling?

«They are all very dear girls, but if I have to choose one, I tell my deputy captain Chiara De Valerio. We’ve known each other for 14 years: we’ve always played together, he’s my right shoulder. We compare and help each other: between us there has always been a deep respect ».