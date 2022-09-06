Home News Slips into the Cadini del Brenton: recovered by the Alpine Rescue
A young man was unable to return to the path in Valle del Mis

06 September 2022

SUSPIROL. He slips into one of the Brenton cadini and it takes the Alpine Rescue to get him out of there. A 22-year-old hiker of Belgian nationality, who was in Valle del Mis with his partner, suddenly lost his balance and ended up in the water. The alarm went off at 11.15, when the woman called 118 and the Suem alerted the Belluno Alpine Rescue. The boy was out of the water, but he could not get back up and was recovered to be entrusted to the ambulance. A trip to the emergency room of the San Martino hospital to check his health conditions, mostly as a precaution.

