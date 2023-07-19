Soccer World Cup: Hostesses challenged at the start

New Zealand has yet to win a match in their five World Cup appearances. “We’re always seen as outsiders,” said Football Ferns midfielder Ria Percival on Wednesday. “We’ve always assumed that and will do so tomorrow in the first game. We’re just happy to be here and ready to get started.” Norway with top star Ada Hegerberg, winner of the Ballon d’Or 2018, wants to rehabilitate after the disappointing preliminary round out at the EM 2022. Among other things, the 1995 world champion suffered a 1-0 defeat against Austria a year ago.

Australia, on the other hand, wants to finally establish itself in the concert of the greats at the home World Cup. Tenth in the FIFA rankings, the Australians have won seven of their last eight games, including victories against fellow favorites France and England. The current generation of the “Matildas” are regarded as Australia’s best national team and want to cause a sensation in front of a record crowd in their home stadiums.

The women’s soccer World Cup will open on Thursday with the match between New Zealand and Norway. The hosts are underdogs but are hoping for a surprise in Auckland.

“The Aussies love their sport, don’t they?” explained Chelsea striker Samantha Kerr, who is in the spotlight. “But to be at home and get a sense of walking the streets and seeing the people who are excited or flying all over the country to see us is nice.” Against World Cup debutants Ireland is a win Duty.

“Level incredibly increased”

Ticket sales in New Zealand have been sluggish so far, but Infantino was confident that the World Cup would be a complete success. The tournament will also convince those who are still skeptical about women’s football, he said. “A lot of people who think women’s soccer is still not a great game or not as entertaining or a poor copy of men’s soccer will see that it’s a fantastic game when they see a match for the first time,” said the Swiss. “The level has risen incredibly in the last ten years.” The world association expects two billion TV viewers for the tournament with 64 games.

In many countries, the women’s World Cup is already anchored in everyday culture like the men’s tournament and is followed accordingly. In Brazil, for example, which has been longing for a World Cup since the men’s success in 2002, working hours in the public sector have even been adjusted so that employees can watch the World Cup games. “On days when games are played at 7:30 a.m., working hours begin at 11:00 a.m. Brasilia time,” according to a regulation by Administration Minister Esther Dweck. “On days when games are played at 8 a.m., working hours begin at 12 p.m. Brasilia time.”

