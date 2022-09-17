pavia

A regional title, two silver and one bronze medals are the loot won by the athletes from Pavia, engaged in the regional athletics championships on the Chiuro track (Bs).

For the Cus Pavia the thrower Sofia Tralli has climbed on the first step of the podium in the disc. After five rounds of throwing Sofia was leading Martina Kopsch (Atl. Cairatese) with the measure of 35.66 against the 35.06 of her rival. On the sixth launch, however, Kopsch put the arrow with the measure of 35.79. At that point, Cussina Tralli responded immediately after her with the excellent measure of 35.86, which allowed her to win the title and gold medal. In the shot put contest, a discipline that had seen her finalist in the national student championships, Sofia Tralli in these regional championships was lucky, despite the good results in training. Her 10.18 and her fifth place finish don’t do justice to her worth. The other cussina on the platform was Alice Lazzaro, who after the summer holidays confirmed herself above 50 meters. Her silver is the maximum possible result, given that Melissa Casiraghi was present on the platform, recently blue at the World Championships, who threw her tool at 54.98. Alice got the measure of 51.06 which gave her the second step of the podium at the second launch. Her series was: 49.71-51.06-47.18-null-47.07-50.70. The walker of the Cento Torri Alessio Ciccarese also went up on the second step of the podium. The pupil of the coach Giulio Putzu played a leading race, only he was penalized by thirty seconds, for which he had to settle for the silver medal. For Athletics Vigevano Melek Pirolini crossed the finish line in third position on the 100 obstacles with a time of 15 ”52. –