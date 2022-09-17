Home News Marche flood, found one of the three missing: the victims rise to 11. They are still looking for the 8-year-old child and Noemi’s mother
Marche flood, found one of the three missing: the victims rise to 11. They are still looking for the 8-year-old child and Noemi's mother

Marche flood, found one of the three missing: the victims rise to 11. They are still looking for the 8-year-old child and Noemi’s mother

They continued all night, in Senigalliesethe searches of three people missing. The 47-year-old man from Arcevia has been found, Mattia, the 8-year-old child and Brunella Chiù, Noemi’s 56-year-old mother are still missing.

The firefighters – who also come from Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and Abruzzo – civil protection and other rescuers are also working incessantly to provide aid to displaced persons and people who have suffered damage or have had houses uninhabitable due to the water and mud. Instead, the water service inside homes and businesses that had been interrupted in various areas since yesterday morning would be partially back active.

The rain is now scary again, the Misia has returned to swell. There is a storm and a strong wind on Senigallia.

Bad weather in the Marche: all updates

Meanwhile it has risen to 11 the number of victims due to the flood that affected the north-central Marche: they all lived along the valley of the Misa and Nevola rivers, in the province of Ancona.

Noemi Bartolucci, 17, one of the victims of Barbara (Ancona)

The president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, expressed “anguish” over the tragedy, while Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid a visit to the affected areas bringing support from the government. “It is a disaster, we will do everything possible,” he said, trying to cheer up the citizens who complained that they were not alerted in time. But, despite a day without rain, the Marches continue to remain in suspense, waiting for the yellow alert scheduled for the next few hours. And attention is also paid to four other regions for which the Civil Protection has issued an orange alert. It is about Umbria, Campania, Basilicata and Calabria.

In just one afternoon, the Marche was overwhelmed by the amount of rain that usually falls in six months. According to the data released by the CNR, this is the most intense storm of the last 10 years caused, in all probability, by the exceptional heat of the summer. “It rained in a few hours a third of what it normally rains in these areas in a year,” he says the head of the Civil Protection Fabrizio Curcio.

See also  Floods in Germany, Antonio Navarra: "More extreme events for global warming"

