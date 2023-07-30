South Korea 0-1 Morocco: Ibtissam Jraidi’s goal earns Arab nation first World Cup win

Ibtissam Jraidi became the first Moroccan player to score at a Women’s World Cup

Morocco gained their first ever victory at a Women’s World Cup as they secured a shock win over South Korea.

Ibtissam Jraidi scored Morocco’s first World Cup goal with a sixth-minute header as the north Africans, ranked 72nd in the world, stunned their 17th-ranked opponents.

Sixteen-year-old substitute Casey Phair fired wide for South Korea late on.

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina made history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup.

South Korea have now lost both matches and will be eliminated if Germany avoid defeat against Colombia on Sunday.

Morocco lost 6-0 to Germany in their first match in Group H, but were much better against South Korea.

There was only one shot on target in the first half, with Jraidi scoring with a diving header following Hanane Ait Elhaj’s cross for Morocco’s first ever goal at the tournament.

South Korea, managed by Englishman Colin Bell, performed better in the second half, but could not find an equaliser.

Ji So-yun had a good chance with a central free-kick just outside the penalty area in the 82nd minute, but her effort did not clear the Morocco defensive wall.

Phair, who became the youngest player to ever play in a Fifa Women’s World Cup match when she came on in the 2-0 loss to Colombia, failed to hit the target with a late chance.

Player of the match

AyaneRosella Ayane

South Korea

Squad number 11 Player name Choe Yu-Ri

Squad number3Player nameHong Hye-Ji

Squad number9Player nameLee Geum-Min

Squad number12Player nameMoon Mi-Ra

Squad number8Player nameCho So-Hyun

Squad number15Player nameChun Ga-Ram

Squad number2Player nameChoo Hyo-Joo

Squad number10Player nameJi So-Yun

Squad number14Player nameJeon Eun-Ha

Squad number20Player nameKim Hye-Ri

Squad number7Player nameSon Hwa-Yeon

Squad number13Player namePark Eun-Sun

Squad number19Player namePhair

Squad number4Player nameShim Seo-Yeon

Squad number18Player nameKim Jung-Mi

Squad number16Player nameJang Sel-Gi

Morocco

Squad number23Player nameAyane

Squad number2Player nameRedouani

Squad number10Player nameBadri

Squad number6Player nameNakkach

Squad number19Player nameOuzraoui Diki

Squad number9Player nameJraïdi

Squad number7Player nameChebbak

Squad number11Player nameTagnaout

Squad number8Player nameAmani

Squad number1Player nameEr-Rmichi

Squad number20Player nameBouftini

Squad number4Player nameKassi

Squad number17Player nameAït El Haj

Squad number3Player nameBenzina

Squad number5Player nameEl Chad

Line-ups

South Korea

Formation 3-5-2

18Kim

20Kim3Hong4Shim

2Choo9Lee10Ji8Cho16Jang

7Son13Park

18Kim20Kim3HongSubstituted forPhairat 84’minutes4Shim2ChooSubstituted forMoonat 45’minutes9LeeSubstituted forChunat 88’minutes10Ji8Cho16Jang7SonSubstituted forChoeat 45’minutes13ParkSubstituted forJeonat 69’minutesSubstitutes1Yoon5Kim11Choe12Moon14Jeon15Chun17Lee19Phair22Bae23Kang

Morocco

Formation 4-4-1-1

1Er-Rmichi

17 Aït El Haj5El Chad3Benzina2Redouani

19 Ouzraoui Diki 6 Nakkach 7 Chebbak 11 Tagnaout

8Amani

9Jraidi

1Er-Rmichi17Aït El Haj5El Chad3BenzinaBooked at 81mins2Redouani19Ouzaroui Diki6NakkachSubstituted forBadriat 80’minutes7Chebbak11TagnaoutSubstituted forBouftiniat 80’minutes8AmaniSubstituted forKassiat 69’minutes9JraïdiSubstituted forAyaneat 74’minutesSubstitutes4Kassi10Badri 12Zouhair13Seghir14Mazrouai15Gharbi16Lahmari18Chapelle20Bouftini21M’Rabet22Arouaissa23Ayane

Referee: Edina Alves Batista

Live Text

Match ends, Korea Republic 0, Morocco 1.

Second Half ends, Korea Republic 0, Morocco 1.

Attempt missed. Sofia Bouftini (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ghizlane Chebbak with a cross.

Foul by Choe Yu-Ri (Korea Republic).

Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Casey Phair (Korea Republic).

Foul by Casey Phair (Korea Republic).

Sarah Kassi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Zineb Redouani.

Attempt missed. Jang Sel-Gi (Korea Republic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jeon Eun-Ha.

Attempt missed. Chun Ga-Ram (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Nesryne El Chad.

Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ghizlane Chebbak.

Substitution, Korea Republic. Chun Ga-Ram replaces Lee Geum-Min.

Attempt missed. Casey Phair (Korea Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeon Eun-Ha following a set piece situation.

Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Najat Badri (Morocco).

Substitution, Korea Republic. Casey Phair replaces Hong Hye-Ji.

Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

