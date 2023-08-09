Soyuncu, still pending to be registered in LaLiga

09/08/2023 and las 22:39 CEST

As of today, Atlético has 25 registered on the provisional list to start the competition

Javi Galán, César Azpilicueta and Santiago Mouriño, the other three summer signings, do appear on the LaLiga list

Caglar Soyuncu, the Turkish international central defender signed by Atlético de Madrid this summer, is still pending his registration in LaLiga, which will be resolved before next Monday against Granada, on the first day of the championship, according to the club, which has Today 25 registered on the provisional list to start the competition, including Joao Félix.

This is reflected in the list, subject to changes, published on the official website of LaLiga, in which Soyuncu has not yet signed up, arrived this summer free from Leicester, with whom he ended his contract, and in which both the three other signings (Javi Galán, César Azpilicueta and Santiago Mouriño, the latter is expected to leave on loan) as the three players who have returned: Rodrigo Riquelme, Samuel Lino and Joao Félix.

The Portuguese attacker, with the number ’18’ in the LaLiga list, It is one of the outings planned this summer for the rojiblanco team, although there is still no offer or a satisfactory destination for all parties. On September 1, the transfer period ends in the five major European Leagues. Until then, he is available to play for Atlético.

In total, the current list published by LaLiga includes the goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Ivo Grbic; the defenders César Azpilicueta, Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savic, Santiago Mouriño, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, José María Giménez, Reinildo Mandava and Javi Galán; midfielders Koke Resurrección, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo de Paul, Pablo Barrios, Thomas Lemar and Saúl Ñíguez; the extremes Yannick Carrasco, Rodrigo Riquelme and Samuel Lino; and the strikers Memphis Depay, Alvaro Morata, Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann.

In addition to Soyuncu, Sergio Camello is not registered either, whose future is outside Atlético, predictably at Rayo Vallecano. EFE

id/sub

