Usa, Biden launches clampdown on tech investments in China

Usa, Biden launches clampdown on tech investments in China

Joe Biden launches the clampdown on American investments in China in the hi-tech sector.

A move dictated by reasons “of national security and not economic,” says an official of the administration.

The limits imposed in the executive order concern semiconductors, quantum and some artificial intelligence systems.

“Administration Biden it is committed to keeping America safe and defending national security by safeguarding technologies that are crucial to the next generation of military innovation,” highlights the White House.

