(ANSA) – BILBAO, MARCH 12 – Barcelona struggled more than expected but eventually beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in matchday 25 of La Liga, and regained a nine-point lead, top in the standings, over Real Madrid against whom they will play the ‘Clasico’ at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening.



The Catalans broke the deadlock just before the break, with an assist from captain Sergio Busquets for Raphinha, who scored with a shot from the right. Then there was the pressing from Bilbao, but Barça resisted bringing home the success.



“We’ve taken a step forward in defensive play. Now we lack patience, and serenity in attack – commented coach Xavi after the match -. We played at a good level for 75 minutes, but you always end up suffering at San Mamés . But for us it remains a golden victory, it is always difficult to come out of here winners. I am very satisfied, we have nine points ahead of Real Madrid, champions of Spain and Europe and I face the ‘Clasico’ with confidence. But we must progress in attack: today we had two or three clear chances, with Ansu Fati, Lewandowski and Alex Balde, wasting them”. (HANDLE).

