Spain shines in its last test before the Women’s World Cup

14/07/2023

Act. a las 09:16

CEST

They beat Vietnam (9-0) and demonstrated superiority on the pitch and great cohesion from the entire team

Spain debuts in the group stage against Costa Rica on July 21 at 9:00 a.m. (CET)

The Spanish women’s soccer team got the outstanding award by beating Vietnam 9-0, in their last preparation game before starting the Australia and New Zealand World Cup.

Just 7 days from the premiere of Spain in the World Cup (July 21), La Roja demonstrated superiority on the pitch and great cohesion of the entire team, transmitting very positive feelings.

round dawn was in charge of opening the scoring in the 7th minute of the game, and only 5 minutes later the second came after a shot from Athena del Castillo. the father Good morning y Jennifer Beautiful They didn’t leave without their goal either, and Salma Paralluelo y Esther González they finished the match with a brace.

Vietnam was not able to stop the good game and the constant attack of the Spanish internationals who were especially inspired by the match.

In addition to the bulky marker, he highlighted the fluid circulation of the ball and the automatisms shown.

LISTS FOR THE DEBUT IN THE WORLD CUP

A friendly that leads to spain flying to the first match of the group stage against Costa Rica on July 21 at 09:00 (CET) at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Then you will see the faces with Zambia on Wednesday 26 at 9:30 (CET) in Eden Park, and will close before Japan at 9:00 (CET) again at the Wellington Regional Stadium.