Home Sports Spalletti can already surpass himself in one year: with 3 points he would equal the 2021 record
Sports

Spalletti can already surpass himself in one year: with 3 points he would equal the 2021 record

by admin
Spalletti can already surpass himself in one year: with 3 points he would equal the 2021 record

The CalcioNapoli1926.it site owned by Maione Celeste, CF / PI n. 07406521216, is affiliated with the Gazzanet network of RCS Mediagroup Spa. The sole responsible for the contents (texts, photos, videos and graphics) is Maione Celeste; for any communication concerning the contents of the Site, write to [email protected]

Copyright 2021 © All rights reserved.
Sitemap – Cookie Policy e Privacy – Community policy

See also  U17 national football halftime 7-0 Northern Mariana Islands Wang Haobin sent Modric to score_Sun Yingsha 3-0 Matos_Guo Shao_Liu Chengyu

You may also like

Ye Qing is back! The UAE’s comeback four...

MMA: Bellator in Milan: Piccolotti-Barnaoui then thirteen Italians:...

Chinese Super League preview: Guoan may make mistakes...

Sinner beaten 2-0 by Medvedev in Vienna, goodbye...

Magic: I’m worried about the Lakers’ shooting. If...

Football predictions, Lecce-Juventus: the hosts have not won...

Tottenham, Conte: “I justify the mistakes of the...

Wang Han: There are technical problems in attacking...

Assago, Tombolini’s interrogation by the investigating judge in...

Juve, Allegri wants to react: “We have to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy